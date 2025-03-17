Governor Abbott Congratulates Freeport As Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, March 17 - March 17, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of Freeport on being designated as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas in the inaugural year of the program after completing the multi-step certification process. The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows Freeport’s commitment to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.

“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies, supporting one in 11 jobs across Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas generate more than $193.8 billion in annual economic impact and support 1.3 million jobs across the state. Every region of this great state offers endless opportunities to experience the natural beauty, rich history, and true Texas hospitality that draws visitors to our communities. I congratulate the City of Freeport, Freeport Main Street, and the Brazosport Convention & Visitor Council on earning this designation. All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”

“Freeport's recognition as a Tourism Friendly Texas Community reflects its coastal heritage and array of recreational activities,” said Travel Texas Director Tim Fennell. “Visitors can experience deep-sea fishing excursions, explore the Freeport Historical Museum, or enjoy water sports on the Old Brazos River. With its protected harbor and proximity to open water, Freeport offers both adventure and relaxation for all who visit.”

“As a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community, the City of Freeport offers unique experiences that only a few places in the state can rival,” said Senator Joan Huffman. “I’m thrilled to congratulate the city for its efforts to secure this certification and look forward to the positive economic impact it will have for local tourism-related businesses.”

“Congratulations to the City of Freeport for being named a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Representative Jeff Barry. “From the banks of Oyster Creek to the Gulf of America, Freeport has an abundance of attractions for visitors to enjoy. The Historical Museum showcases over 300 years of local history, there are abundant fishing opportunities with locally owned deep sea charters taking locals and tourists alike out into the gulf on fishing excursions, and Surfside Beach is the perfect place for a relaxing vacation. The City of Freeport truly is a Tourism Friendly Texas Community.”

“Freeport is a wonderful place to visit: good food, diverse recreation opportunities, and great people,” said Representative Cody Vasut. “This recognition as a Tourism Friendly Texas Community is well-deserved.”

“This certification is well deserved thanks to our staff, board, city, residents, and business partners,” said Freeport City Manager Lance Petty. “The joint effort on a daily basis makes Freeport the destination that it is. We are a Tourism Friendly Texas destination.”

“Seated beside the Brazos River along the beautiful Texas coast, Freeport is uniquely positioned as a witness to incredible history and industry,” said Freeport Historical Museum Director Wade Dillion. “Once the shrimping capitol of Texas, Freeport’s proximity to the Gulf continues to attract innovation and heritage tourism to the region. Migratory birds call Freeport home while nestled beside the quiet fisherman. Welcome to the port of destiny.”

The Tourism Friendly Texas Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas

The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor's Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.