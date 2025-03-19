Soundcore Launches Next Level Party Speaker Rave 3S with AI Enhanced Karaoke Features

Soundcore's New Rave 3S Karaoke Speaker Comes With 2 Mics For the Ultimate House Party Soundcore Logo Soundcore Rave 3S - Side Soundcore Rave 3S Mics Soundcore Rave 3S at a Party Outside

AI Party Speaker Brings Effortless Fun Everywhere with Powerful Sound, Light Show and the Ability to Turn Any Song into Karaoke Track

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soundcore, Anker Innovations’ premium audio brand, today launches the Soundcore Rave 3S, the newest addition to its Rave party speaker lineup. The Rave 3S delivers 200W of powerful sound, deep bass and a beat-synced light show that creates an instant party atmosphere. It also features A.I. Vocal Removal, Vocal Enhancement and Reverb, ensuring a professional-quality karaoke experience. Perfect for family gatherings, backyard parties, and poolside fun, the Rave 3S comes with dual wireless microphones, allowing everyone to join in the entertainment.Powerful Audio and Dynamic Light ShowEquipped with a 6.5-inch woofer and three 2.5-inch full-range drivers, the Rave 3S delivers an impressive 200W of audio output and is ideal for filling a large backyard or pool party (up to 1,076 square feet). Combined with Soundcore’s signature BassUp™ technology, it produces deep, punchy bass that instantly sets the party vibe.To enhance the atmosphere even further, the Rave 3S features a beat-synced HexaGlow light show, adding vibrant energy to any gathering. With 8 preset lighting effects available via the Soundcore app, users can customize up to 26 light mode combinations to perfectly match their party’s theme and mood.One Tap to KaraokeUsing either the button on the microphone or speaker, the Rave 3S transforms any playlist into a live performance with just one click, thanks to its advanced AI Vocal Removal technology. Compatible with all major music apps, including Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music, and Pandora, it can instantly turn any song from the music app directly into a karaoke-ready track in real time. Powered by A.I. which was trained on over 20,000 high-quality tracks across multiple genres and languages, the Rave 3S seamlessly separates vocals from instrumentals, allowing users to adjust the original vocal volume to either sing along or sing solo. Users can choose 4 different levels of the vocal removal tool, allowing them to fully retain the original singer's vocals all the way up to completely removing it for the most confident singers.The Rave 3S also helps users to sing like a pro. Featuring Vocal Enhancer, the speaker improves vocal quality by enhancing richness, brightness, clarity, and prominence. Additionally, multiple reverb effects add depth and dimension to vocals, creating a more dynamic and immersive singing experience. For those moments when singers lose track of the lyrics, the AI Guide Vocal is there to assist. If no vocals are detected for five seconds, the speaker automatically plays the original vocals at 50% volume, providing instructive cues to help users come back in effortlessly.Dual wireless microphones with a control panel will be bundled with the Rave 3S at no extra cost.Designed for Any Party AnywhereWith up to 12 hours of playtime (at 50% volume with BassUp and light effects turned off), a built-in handle, and IPX4 water resistance, the Rave 3S is designed as a go-to, durable party speaker. Whether by the pool or at a backyard gathering, this speaker can resist splashes and keep the music going without power concerns, perfect for family get-togethers and parties in any setting.The Rave 3S also supports Auracast™, enabling users to connect 100+ speakers for an immersive, large-scale audio experience. Additionally, with an input for an extra microphone or even a guitar, users can take the party vibe to the next level.Availability and PricingThe Rave 3S is currently available for purchase starting today for $349 in the US on Amazon Soundcore.com .com and other retail partners.About SoundcoreSoundcore is committed to reinventing audio by bringing it to the people. This includes premium wireless headphones and beautifully designed indoor and outdoor speakers that support popular music services, voice services, and an ever-growing number of compatible smart home products. For more information visit www.soundcore.com About Anker InnovationsAnker Innovations is a global leader in charging and home energy storage technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. 