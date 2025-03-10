Anker Expands Its Compact Charging Lineup with Powerful Solutions for Life on the Move

Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station (3-in-1 Dock Stand) Anker Nano Travel Adapter (5-in-1, 20W) Anker Nano USB-C to HDMI Cable with 140W Input Port (3ft/6 ft, 4K, Upcycled-Braided)

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anker Innovations , a global leader in charging technology and consumer electronics, recently introduced its latest lineup of cutting-edge power solutions designed for seamless charging and connectivity. These new products are for anyone who needs reliable, high-speed power on the go, from frequent travelers and remote workers to everyday users looking for smarter, more efficient charging solutions.The latest releases include the- Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station (3-in-1 Dock Stand)- Anker Nano USB-C to HDMI Cable with 140W Input- Anker Nano Charger (45W) with USB-C Cable- Anker Nano Travel Adapter (5-in-1, 20W)Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station (3-in-1 Dock Stand): The Ultimate Apple Charging HubThe Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station is a sleek, compact 3-in-1 charger designed for Apple users who want an efficient, clutter-free charging experience.- 15W Ultra-Fast MagSafe Charging: Delivers robust and reliable wireless charging with Qi2 certification, ensuring a seamless experience for iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods.- Set Your Preferred Angle: Adjust vertically up to 45 degrees to find your optimal charging view and enjoy StandBy mode in landscape orientation.- Compact & Stylish: The space-saving form factor makes it an elegant addition to any desk or nightstand.- Certified Fast Charging for Apple Watch: Boasts official certification, enabling you to power your Apple Watch Series 10 from 0 to 100% in just 1 hour and 13 minutes.Anker Nano USB-C to HDMI Cable with 140W Input Port (3ft/6 ft, 4K, Upcycled-Braided): High-Speed Power & Ultra-HD Display in One CableThe Anker Nano USB-C to HDMI Cable offers 4K@60Hz ultra-clear visuals and high-speed charging, offering an all-in-one solution for work and entertainment. Available in 3 feet and 6 feet lengths, the cable is ideal for professionals, gamers, and content creators.- 4K@60Hz Display Support: Ensures seamless, high-definition visuals for monitors, projectors, and TVs with Thunderbolt 3/4/5 compatibility.- Rapid Charging: Power and display with a single cable, eliminating desk clutter.- Durable & Flexible Design: Crafted with upcycled braided material and an innovative coaxial structure for smooth usability.Anker Nano Charger (45W) with USB-C Cable: Ultra-Compact & Travel-ReadyAnker’s latest Nano Charger (45W) offers powerful, efficient charging in a portable form factor. It is available in multiple colors, including black, white, green, and purple, and additional colors will launch soon.- PowerIQ 3.0 & PPS Support: Ensures optimized fast charging for Samsung Super Fast Charging 2.0 and a wide range of devices.- ActiveShield™ 3.0 Protection: Conducts 6 million+ daily temperature checks to enhance safety.- Foldable Plug & GaN Technology: Compact and efficient for on-the-go power.- Includes 6ft USB-C Cable (100W, 5A): Designed for high-power charging.Anker Nano Travel Adapter (5-in-1, 20W): The Perfect Global Charging CompanionFor frequent travelers, the Anker Nano Travel Adapter provides seamless charging across multiple countries with its 5-in-1 charging capability.- 1 AC outlet + 4 USB ports (2 USB-C, 2 USB-A) for multi-device charging.- Universal Plug Support: Compatible with UK, US, EU (select countries), and CN sockets.- Advanced Safety Features: Fuse protection and multi-layer temperature control ensure safe operation.- Ultra-Compact Design: Slim and lightweight, making it an essential travel accessory.About AnkerAnker is the world's leading mobile charging brand, specializing in fast charging, power banks, wireless chargers, and sustainable energy solutions. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, Anker continues to develop next-gen products that empower consumers with smarter, more efficient charging.For more details, visit anker.com.PR Contacts:Jenna Rogers - jenna.rogers@anker.comMaxine Zhang - maxine.zhang@anker.com

