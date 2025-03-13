Soundcore’s AeroClip Open-Ear Clip-On Earbuds Offer Comfortable, Minimalist Design For All-Day Use

Soundcore AeroClip Earbuds in 3 Colors Soundcore Logo Soundcore AeroClip in Pink - Lifestyle A Runner wearing Soundcore AeroClip Earbuds A Man Wearing Soundcore AeroClip Earbuds

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- – Soundcore, Anker Innovations’ premium audio brand, today launched the AeroClip, Open-Ear, Clip-On earbuds, offering users all-day comfort in a lightweight form-factor while offering better situational awareness than traditional ANC earbuds.The AeroClip were designed with a flexible, open-ring connector that allows users to easily clip these earbuds onto the cartilage surrounding the ear. This design provides a comfortable wearing experience while securely remaining in place, thanks to a titanium wire inside the connector. For users with smaller ears, additional ear grips can be attached for a tighter, more secure fit.The open-ear design of the AeroClip earbuds with a 37% smaller acoustic chamber (compared to the C30i), helps alleviate in-ear pressure and discomfort, while the ergonomic design, ensures a snug and comfortable fit, making them ideal for activities including walking, running and biking where users need to remain present and aware of their surroundings.Utilizing a 12mm titanium-coated driver, the AeroClip delivers clear powerful sound with clean, punchy bass and natural sound across all frequencies. The AeroClip also uses advanced A.I. algorithms to isolate and enhance low frequencies in real-time to help boost bass performance. Additionally, utilizing the Soundcore app (Android and iOS), users can customize their sound profile to meet their sound preferences.For convenience, the AeroClip offers Full-Surface Tap Control, allowing users to manage their music and calls as well as listening to podcasts or even directions while using Google Maps for walking or biking around the city. Additionally, users can interact with their Google Assistant or Siri voice assistant with just a few taps.The AeroClip provides 8 hours of playtime (50% volume) in each of the earbuds with the rechargeable, charging case offering an additional 24 hours with 32 hours in total. They also feature fast charging capability, so docking them into the case for 10 minutes will extend their playtime by 3 hours.Additional features of the Soundcore AeroClip include IPX4 water resistance and multi-point connection allowing two devices to pair simultaneously, while 4 beamforming microphones ensure crystal clear calls for all parties.Availability and PricingThe Soundcore AeroClip are currently available for purchase as of today in the US in Midnight, Champagne Mist and Rosy Brown on Amazon.com and Soundcore.com for $129.99.About SoundcoreSoundcore is committed to reinventing audio by bringing it to the people. This includes premium wireless headphones and beautifully designed indoor and outdoor speakers that support popular music services, voice services, and an ever-growing number of compatible smart home products. For more information visit www.soundcore.com About Anker InnovationsAnker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its seven key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, soundcore, AnkerMake and now Anker Solix.More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.The Anker Logo is a registered trademark of Anker Innovations.DISCLAIMERStatements in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may include forward looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. We wish to caution you that such statements are just predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties surrounding competitive and industry conditions, market acceptance for the company's products, risks of litigation, technological changes, developing industry standards and other factors related to the company's businesses. The actions referred to in this press release are not an admission or acknowledgement of any claim or allegation. The Company reserves all of its rights.Soundcore PR Contacts:For Sample RequestsAdam Weissmanadam.weissman@anker.com

