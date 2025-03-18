People living with mental illness deserve support, not stigma

Our message to the government ahead of planned cuts to the social security system: Instead of punishing people living with mental illness, listen to us and commit to meaningful reform.

Everyone deserves to live with dignity and security.

The Personal Independence Payment (PIP) system is already failing those of us living with mental illness. A lot of us struggle to access the vital support we need.

We need a benefits system that supports, not stigmatises.

PIP assessments are unfair

Assessors frequently don’t understand conditions like schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, or PTSD, leading to unfair decisions that leave people without crucial support.

Changing eligibility criteria could make things even worse.

PIP isn’t just for people out of work

It’s designed to support people in work too. For the people who are able to claim PIP, it helps them manage their condition and stay employed.

Cutting it makes it harder for disabled people to thrive in the workplace.

PIP is not about luxury

For people living with severe mental illness, PIP is about survival.

It covers essentials like therapy, travel to medical appointments, support workers, and basic daily needs if working is impossible.

We understand the challenge of tackling high numbers of people out of work. But removing vital support isn’t the answer.

If the government is serious about supporting those of us with mental illness, it must invest in mental health services – not slash benefits.

The government should expand schemes like Individual Placement and Support (IPS), which help people living with mental illness find and stay in work.

Employers should also receive better support to help people stay in their jobs.

Those of us living with mental illness deserve a benefits system that recognises our reality. We need meaningful reform.

Whatever happens, we’ll be here for you.