The Brookbush Institute Publishes NEW Glossary Terms: "Exercise Progression" and "Exercise Regression"

Dumbbell Press Progression - https://brookbushinstitute.com/glossary/exercise-progression

At the Brookbush Institute (BI), the term "exercise progression" is most often used to describe an exercise or series of exercises that increase the difficulty of maintaining stability and form.” — Dr. Brent Brookbush, CEO of Brookbush Institute

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- - Excerpt from the term: Exercise Progression - Additional Glossary Term: Exercise Regression - Prepare for the Brookbush Institute: Certified Personal Trainer (CPT) Certificate DEFINITION:Exercise Progression: Exercise progression refers to increasing the demand of an exercise to promote adaptation. This can be accomplished by modifying several acute variables, including reps, load, tempo, set strategies, sets/exercise, and/or challenges to an individual's stability.- Opposite Term: Exercise Regression- At the Brookbush Institute (BI), the term "exercise progression" is most often used to describe an exercise or series of exercises that increase the difficulty of maintaining stability and proper form. Common progressions involve changes in body position, base of support, unstable surfaces, unstable loads, and asymmetrical loads. Proper progression ensures continued adaptation while minimizing compensations and injury risk.- Sample Exercise Progression: Kneeling Chop to Standing Chop to Single-leg ChopEXERCISE PROGRESSION AND REGRESSION COURSESResistance Training- Chest/Pushing Progressions- Back/Pulling Progressions- Shoulder/Overhead Pressing Progressions- Legs/Triple Extension Progressions- Deadlift Progressions- Integrated Movement Patterns ProgressionCore- Quadrupeds (TVA Activation) Progressions- Chops Progressions- Bridge Progressions- Crunch Professions- Plank ProgressionsFREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONSCompare and contrast the exercise principles of exercise progression and overload.- Progression is a purposeful modification of an exercise to increase difficulty and ensure continuous adaptation. This can involve increasing resistance, adjusting movement complexity, or challenging stability. In contrast, overload is a broader principle that implies the body must be subjected to a greater-than-usual stimulus to drive adaptation. Overload can be achieved through progression but also other variables like volume and intensity.Can progressing exercise have a positive effect on the function of Parkinson's patients?- Yes. Research suggests that progressive resistance training and neuromuscular challenges (such as balance and coordination exercises) can improve motor control, strength, and functional mobility in individuals with Parkinson’s disease. Properly planned progressions help maintain neuroplasticity, enhance movement efficiency, and reduce fall risk.Does increasing or decreasing the number of sets per exercise count as a progression or regression? ...FOR THE FULL TEXT AND SO MUCH MORE, CLICK ON THE LINK

