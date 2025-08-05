The Brookbush Institute Publishes a NEW Article: 'Cardio or Strength First? Here's What the Research Says'

Cardio or Strength First? - https://brookbushinstitute.com/articles/cardio-or-strength-first-here-s-what-the-research-says

Should aerobic exercise or strength be performed first? After a comprehensive systematic review of all the relevant research. Here is the answer.

Given that most outcomes are either unaffected or slightly favor strength-before-cardio sequences, the Brookbush Institute recommends that most individuals should perform strength training first.” — Dr. Brent Brookbush, CEO of Brookbush Institute

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excerpt From the Article: Cardio or Strength First? Here's What the Research Says - Excerpt From the Course: Acute Variables: Exercise Order - Approved for Credits for CEs and the Certification: Certified Personal Trainer (CPT) Certification SHOULD AEROBIC EXERCISE OR STRENGTH TRAINING BE PERFORMED FIRST?"Should I do cardio or strength training first?" is one of the most frequently asked questions from clients, athletes, and even professionals in the fitness and sports performance industry. The debate over exercise order has been around for decades, but what does the research actually say? More importantly, how can information be used to get better results?The Brookbush Institute conducted a comprehensive systematic review that included all peer-reviewed and published research, comparing the effects of performing aerobic (cardio) exercise before strength training and vice versa. The findings might surprise you. While the differences are often small, the order of your workout can have subtle yet meaningful effects on your performance and progress.In this article, the key findings are broken down in an easy-to-digest format, provide a clear recommendation for practice, and explain why understanding exercise order is essential for crafting effective workout programs. If you're serious about program design, don't miss the full course on Acute Variables: Exercise Order, where the topic is covered in much more detail.DOES EXERCISE ORDER MATTER?The short answer: It depends, but strength-first is often the better choice.Most research suggests that the sequence of aerobic and strength training does not significantly influence the majority of physiological outcomes like blood chemistry (e.g., testosterone, cortisol, growth hormone), cardiovascular metrics (e.g., VO2 max), or body composition. However, when subtle differences do emerge, they tend to favor performing strength training before aerobic exercise.KEY TAKEAWAYS...FOR THE FULL TEXT AND SO MUCH MORE, CLICK ON THE LINK

