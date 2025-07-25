The Brookbush Institute Publishes a NEW Article: 'Judging a Personal Trainer by Appearance'

Judging A Personal Trainer by Appearance - https://brookbushinstitute.com/articles/judging-a-personal-trainer-by-appearance

Personal Trainers and Coaches Should Not Be Judged on Their Looks or Lifts. (And Why Equating Muscles with Knowledge is a Sign of Ignorance)

The best trainers and coaches I have ever known did not compete in amateur or pro athletics; however, some of the worst trainers I have ever seen were former athletes who lacked formal knowledge. ” — Dr. Brent Brookbush, CEO of Brookbush Institute

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excerpt From the Article: Judging a Personal Trainer by Appearance - Certification: Certified Personal Trainer (CPT) Certification - Additional Glossary Term: Evidence-Based Practice (EBP) INTRODUCTIONEquating a certified personal trainer’s or strength coach’s appearance, or even their athletic performance, with expertise is one of the most persistent and damaging misconceptions in our industry. Yet this flawed thinking continues: the six-pack obsession, the “how much do you lift?” comments, and the assumption that a lean, muscular physique implies greater knowledge than someone with average muscle mass and decades of education and coaching experience. Let’s be clear: training yourself, your own body, and your own performance are equivalent to working with a single client, yourself. And that client is biased. Would you trust a physician or physical therapist who had only ever treated themselves and assumed their results would apply to you?LET'S ASK SOME OBVIOUS QUESTIONS- Does lifting heavier weights make you more knowledgeable?- Can six hours a week in the gym teach you biomechanics, physiology, or periodization?- Is there any correlation between physical strength and grades in anatomy or exercise science courses?- Do great genetics make you better at helping clients with chronic disease, movement dysfunction, or time constraints?- Does having a bathing-suit-ready body prove you’ve spent years studying the human movement system?- Does participation in bodybuilding or strength sports mean you understand more than athletes in other disciplines?- Does being a former collegiate or professional athlete automatically mean you know how to solve other people’s problems?- As we age and our bodies change, does our ability to coach, educate, or treat others diminish? Does less muscle mean less knowledge?FOR THE FULL TEXT AND SO MUCH MORE, CLICK ON THE LINK

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.