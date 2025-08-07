The Brookbush Institute Publishes a NEW Glossary Term: 'Pre-exhaustion Training'

Pre-exhaustion Training - https://brookbushinstitute.com/glossary/pre-exhaustion-training

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- - Excerpt from Glossary Term: Pre-exhaustion Training - Related Course: Acute Variables: Exercise Order - Pre-approved for CE and the Certification: Certified Personal Trainer (CPT) DEFINITIONPre-exhaustion Training: Pre-exhaustion training refers to a resistance training technique in which a single-joint (isolation) exercise is performed immediately before a multi-joint (compound) exercise that includes the same muscles. The intent is to fatigue the muscle targeted during the single-joint exercise and increase the activity of other muscles contributing to the multi-joint exercise. The exercises are performed sequentially, typically without rest.APPLIED EXAMPLEA common pre-exhaustion sequence involves performing tricep extensions (an isolation exercise) immediately followed by the bench press (a compound exercise). The rationale is to fatigue the triceps brachii during the extensions to increase activation of the pectoralis major during the bench press. Unfortunately, research only half supports this premise.SUMMARY OF RESEARCH FINDINGS:Electromyographic (EMG) data indicate that pre-exhaustion with a single-joint exercise may reduce activation of the targeted muscle during a subsequent multi-joint exercise (likely due to fatigue) but may or may not increase the activity of the other muscles recruited during the subsequent multi-joint exercise. For example, a study by Augustsson et al. compared leg press with and without leg extension for pre-exhaustion. The findings demonstrated that during the leg press, the average surface EMG activity of the rectus femoris and vastus lateralis was significantly lower following a set of leg extensions, but the average surface EMG activity of the gluteus maximus was similar with and without leg extensions (1).RECOMMENDATIONS:Although studies like the one above confirm that pre-exhaustion has at least some of the intended effects on neuromuscular recruitment patterns, additional research demonstrates...FOR THE FULL TEXT AND SO MUCH MORE, CLICK ON THE LINK

