SCAN Group Advocates for Expansion of PACE; Testifies at Nevada Senate Committee on Health and Human Services in Support of Senate Bill 207

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Tuesday, March 11, 2025, Kelsey Avery, Director of State Government Affairs at SCAN Group (SCAN), a not-for-profit healthcare organization that includes SCAN Health Plan , one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, testified before the Nevada Senate Committee on Health and Human Services in strong support of Senate Bill 207. The bill proposes creating a Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) in Nevada to aid medically frail, low-income seniors who prefer to age at home rather than in institutional settings.SCAN Health Plan serves over 2,000 Medicare eligible Nevadans in Nye and Clark counties since 2021 and was recently named to U.S. News & World Report’s 2025 list of the Best Medicare Advantage Companies in California and Nevada. The SCAN organization also includes myPlace Health, a PACE provider that currently operates in California’s Los Angeles County, offering personalized, interdisciplinary care for seniors at no or low cost.“For nearly 50 years, SCAN has been committed to ensuring that older adults receive the comprehensive, high-quality care they need to live safely and independently,” said Avery. “Expanding the PACE model in Nevada will empower seniors with choice, dignity, and the ability to remain in their communities while receiving the full spectrum of medical and social services.”PACE is a nationally recognized, high-touch care model that serves as both a provider and health plan, delivering integrated services that range from preventive care and hospitalizations to long-term care, nutritious meals, and social engagement. Research has shown that PACE enrollees cost state Medicaid programs 42% less than comparable individuals in traditional Medicaid-funded care.Additionally, PACE provides significant relief to family caregivers, with satisfaction rates exceeding 95%.If SB 207 passes, Nevada would join 33 states and the District of Columbia in adopting this proven model to improve senior health outcomes and reduce healthcare costs. SCAN extends its appreciation to Senator Taylor for her leadership in championing SB 207 and encourages swift legislative action to bring this vital program to Nevada’s aging population.To view Avery’s complete testimony, please click here at the timestamp 5:17:51.About SCANSCAN Group, a mission-driven not-for-profit organization, is dedicated to tackling some of the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities and loneliness. SCAN Group’s Medicare Advantage health plan, SCAN Health Plan, is one of the nation’s foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and serves over 300,000 members in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas and New Mexico. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has launched four mission-aligned medical groups*, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, Homebase Medical and myPlace Health (a joint venture with Commonwealth Care Alliance), each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. SCAN’s care delivery affiliates collectively serve more than 30,000 members. To learn more, visit www.thescangroup.org or follow SCAN on X.

