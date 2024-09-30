Evelyn Ackah Explains Changes to Expression of Interest System in 9/24/2024 Update

Canada Immigration Lawyer Evelyn Ackah

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ackah Business Immigration Law is excited to share important updates regarding the Alberta Opportunity Stream (AOS) following the latest government announcement. Managing Lawyer Evelyn Ackah has provided a detailed explanation of the significant changes that came into effect on September 24, 2024, from the government of Alberta during a recent video announcement.As Alberta continues to offer new immigration pathways, the AOS program has been revised to align with an Expression of Interest (EOI) points grid system, similar to Canada’s federal Express Entry program. These changes will impact applicants seeking permanent residency through the Alberta Opportunity Stream.Key Highlights of the Alberta Opportunity Stream Updates:-Expression of Interest (EOI) Points Grid: Applicants will be evaluated based on a points-based system. Key criteria include education, language proficiency, work experience, age and family connections in Alberta.-Human Capital Factors: Education plays a major role, with up to 22 points awarded based on the highest level of education, particularly if completed in Alberta. For example, applicants with a doctorate can earn up to 22 points if their degree was completed in the province.-Language Proficiency: The revised system focuses on applicants’ lowest scores across four language skills—listening, reading, writing, and speaking—rather than an average. This makes proficiency in both English and French critical.-Work Experience and Job Offers: Work experience, particularly in Alberta, can significantly impact points, with additional points available for job offers in rural communities or select sectors like tourism, hospitality and law enforcement.-Occupations in Demand: The government will prioritize applicants based on Alberta’s labor market needs, focusing on specific occupations that are in high demand."It's important for individuals to understand how these changes affect their eligibility for permanent residency,” says Evelyn Ackah, Managing Lawyer at Ackah Law. “The Alberta government’s new expression of interest system will place a significant emphasis on human capital and economic factors. We encourage anyone interested in the Alberta Opportunity Stream to contact us, so we can help you navigate the new process and understand your points calculation.”— Evelyn Ackah, Founder & Managing Lawyer, Ackah Business Immigration LawWhat Applicants Should Do Next:-Complete an EOI submission, including the new points grid assessment.-Ensure their language scores meet the minimum requirements and are accurately represented.-Maintain legal work status while awaiting an invitation to apply for permanent residency.The Ackah Law team is ready to assist individuals in assessing their qualifications, preparing their EOI and ensuring all documentation is accurate and complete.For more information about the Alberta Opportunity Stream updates and how Ackah Law can assist with immigration matters, please visit www.ackahlaw.com or contact Ackah Business Immigration Law at (403) 452-9515.About Ackah LawAckah Business Immigration Law is a boutique Canadian immigration law firm based in Calgary, Alberta with offices in Vancouver and Toronto that serve clients from all over the world. The Ackah Law team helps businesses and individuals cross borders seamlessly into Canada and the United States. Led by Managing Lawyer Evelyn Ackah, the firm specializes in all areas of immigration law, with a focus on business immigration. Contact Evelyn Ackah and Ackah Law today at contact@ackahlaw.com or (403) 452-9515.

