C4UHC Announces Officers for 2025 and New Additions to Board of Directors

Consortium for Universal Healthcare Credentialing, Inc. (C4UHC) C4UHC Symposium 2025

Christina Myers of Philips Healthcare Ascends to Role of Board Chair

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Consortium for Universal Healthcare Credentialing (C4UHC), Inc. announced today its new officers for 2025 as well as new additions to the organization’s board of directors.C4UHC is a nonprofit group of healthcare professionals advocating for the adoption of the American National Standard for Supplier Credentialing in Healthcare (ANSI Standards) to streamline the healthcare credentialing process. Adoption of one national credentialing standard will protect patient safety and confidentiality, eliminate duplicative efforts and waste, and meet the needs of both healthcare providers and suppliers.The C4UHC officers for 2025 are:• Board Chair is Christina Myers, Credentialing Manager, Philips Healthcare and a member of the C4UHC Board of Directors since 2020, serving as Co-Chair of Logistics for the 2024 C4UHC Symposium• Secretary is Caitlyn Swartz, Credentialing and HR Specialist, BK Medical, a GE HealthCare company• Treasurer is Lori Russell, Vendor Credentialing Specialist, STERIS“Christina is a collaborative and visionary leader as well as a longtime contributor to C4UHC with a wealth of experience in the healthcare credentialing space,” said Nancy Pakieser, Executive Director, C4UHC. “She, Caitlyn and Lori all share a passion for enhancing patient care by reducing waste in the healthcare system. We look forward to ongoing organizational growth and expanding the C4UHC educational mission under their leadership.”“I am truly excited to take on the role of Board Chair for C4UHC, an organization powered by the tireless efforts of our members, all of whom volunteer their time, industry expertise, and energy to C4UHC. We are all dedicated to improving the quality of patient care by advocating for one national healthcare credentialing standard that increases efficiencies for both suppliers and care providers,” said Myers. “This year we will increase our advocacy efforts through the addition of webinars as well as an expanded edition of our annual symposium that will build off of the successes from last year’s inaugural Symposium event!”In December, C4UHC held the elections for open seats on the Board of Directors. New C4UHC board members include:• Angela Fernander, Compliance Analyst, AbbVie• Debbie Hampton, Senior Analyst, Vendor Credentialing, Johnson & Johnson• Brenda Hronec, HCIR Credentialing Lead, Cardinal Health and most recently Secretary of the C4UHC Board of DirectorsThey join current board members:• Michelle Erickson, Credentialing Sales Program Manager, Abiomed• Kristan Johnson, Sales Operation Management, Pfizer• Lisa Poe, Vendor Service Director, GE HealthCare• Rhett Suhre, WL Gore, Business Solutions, Sales Operations, and C4UHC FounderThe C4UHC 2025 Symposium will be held at Margaritaville Resort Orlando on June 23-26 where healthcare professionals will gather to promote the adoption of the ANSI Standards for vendor credentialing. For future updates on the C4UHC 2025 Symposium and information about registration, keep checking the C4UHC website at https://c4uhc.org/ About C4UHC: The mission of the Consortium for Universal Healthcare Credentialing (C4UHC) is to promote the common business interests of organizations connected with the healthcare industry in order to create and advance American National Standard for Supplier Credentialing in Healthcare for a streamlined healthcare credentialing process, which will protect patient safety and confidentiality, eliminate duplicative efforts and costs, and meet the needs of both healthcare providers and suppliers. https://c4uhc.org/about About ANSI NEMA SC-1 2020: The ANSI NEMA SC-1 2020 standard for supplier credentialing in healthcare sets the benchmark for hospital supplier credentialing, ensuring that suppliers meet rigorous national standards for safety and quality. This standard plays a crucial role in enhancing patient safety and streamlining healthcare supply chain management.To learn more about the ANSI Standard , please click here.

