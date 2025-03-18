HORROR MEMORABILIA HITS THE AUCTION BLOCK IN LOS ANGELES AUCTION THIS MONTH

Screen-matched Necronomicon Ex-Mortis, estimated between $50,000 - $100,000 Screen-matched, cable-controlled animatronic Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund) TV puppet

Bidders will find an unmissable selection of amazing props from both classic and modern horror favorites.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Horror fans, get ready! Propstore ’s highly anticipated Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction is taking place in Los Angeles from March 26-28, 2025, featuring over 1,350 rare and screen-used props, costumes, and collectibles from some of the most iconic films and television shows. With an estimated total value of $8 million, this auction offers an incredible opportunity to own a piece of cinematic history.Among the standout lots, bidders will find an unmissable selection of amazing props from both classic and modern horror favorites - from The Evil Dead and A Nightmare on Elm Street to Halloween, Scream, and beyond, there’s something for all fans of the macabre!HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:- One of the standout pieces comes from Sam Raimi’s cult classic The Evil Dead (1981). Fans will have the chance to bid on the screen-matched Necronomicon Ex-Mortis, estimated between $50,000 - $100,000. This remarkable prop features hand-illustrated pages by legendary special effects artist Tom Sullivan. In addition, the auction will feature over 30 lots from Sullivan’s incredible career, offering a rare glimpse into the artistry behind some of horror’s most unforgettable moments.- The auction also includes key pieces from the famed Planet Hollywood Collection. Among them is a screen-matched, cable-controlled animatronic Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund) TV puppet, featured in the unforgettable scene from A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987), with an estimated value between $20,000 - $40,000. Fans of 1980s horror will also be thrilled to see a Gremlin Puppet from Gremlins (1984), estimated between $25,000 - $50,000.- Fans of the Halloween franchise will want to get their hands on a production-made Michael Myers mask, worn by Don Shanks as the infamous slasher in Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989), with an estimated value between $10,000 - $20,000. Additionally, fans of Jamie Lee Curtis’ legendary performance as Laurie Strode can bid on her stunt kitchen knife from Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998), estimated between $2,000 - $4,000.- For those drawn to more recent horror films, the auction offers some truly great pieces. A screen-used Ghostface mask from Scream (2022) is up for grabs, with an estimated value between $8,000 - $16,000. Also available is Bughuul’s (Nicholas King) terrifying mask from Sinister 2 (2015), estimated between $2,500 - $5,000, and perhaps the most gruesome of the offerings is Keith’s (Bill Skarsgård) photo-matched bloodied smashed head from Barbarian (2022), estimated between $2,000 - $4,000!The three-day Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction will begin at 10:30 AM PDT / 5:30 PM GMT each day, with in-person bidding available at The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. Global online, absentee and telephone bids will be accepted throughout the event.Top Horror lots to be sold at the Propstore auction (with estimated sale prices) include:- THE EVIL DEAD (1981) Tom Sullivan Collection: Screen-Matched Naturom Demonto (Necronomicon Ex-Mortis) Book of the Dead with Hand-Illustrated Tom Sullivan Pages est. $50,000 - $100,000- GREMLINS (1984) Planet Hollywood Collection: Gremlin Puppet with Restored Face est. $25,000 - $50,000- A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET 3: DREAM WARRIORS (1987) Planet Hollywood Collection: Screen-Matched Cable-Controlled Animatronic Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund) T.V. Puppet est. $20,000 - $40,000- HALLOWEEN 5: THE REVENGE OF MICHAEL MYERS (1989) Michael Myers' (Don Shanks) Production-Made Mask est. $10,000 - $20,000- SCREAM (2022) Ghostface Mask est. $8,000 - $16,000- THE WALKING DEAD (2010-2022) Promotional Negan Smith (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) #MeetLucille Campaign Lucille Bat est. $3,000 - $6,000- SINISTER 2 (2015) Bughuul (Nicholas King) Mask est. $2,500 - $5,000- BARBARIAN (2022) Keith's (Bill Skarsgard) Photo-Matched Bloodied Smashed Head est. $2,000 - $4,000- HALLOWEEN H20: 20 YEARS LATER (1998) Laurie Strode's (Jamie Lee Curtis) Stunt Kitchen Knife est. $2,000 - $4,000THE AUCTION IS NOW OPEN FOR REGISTRATION AND BIDDING VIA:# # #For further information, catalog images and expert interviews please contact:Beth Willetts at bwilletts@blazepr.comImages are available in the following link:Dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/8dx5cwhgdvdr9butz9gck/ABDtISwfiaQUwbWs5qjpA3o?rlkey=wnc5moa29gw198b9g9nv51f7r&dl=0 Credit: PropstoreNotes to Editors:About PropstoreIn 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane’s love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting - prop art.Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some of the world’s greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. Propstore also holds regular online auctions in association with many of the industry’s major production materials and has over 5,000 items available for sale via Buy Now on www.propstore.com Social Media:Facebook: @PropStoreTwitter: @propstore_comInstagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstoreTikTok: @.propstore

