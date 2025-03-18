Attorney Jason Hatfield Featured in Arkansas Times for Lawyer of the Year, Best Lawyers in Arkansas

Springdale, Arkansas – Attorney Jason Hatfield was recently featured in the Arkansas Times, earning the title “Lawyer of the Year.” Mr. Hatfield also appears on the Arkansas Times list of the Best Lawyers in Arkansas for both workers’ compensation and personal injury plaintiffs.

Jason M. Hatfield is one of only three lawyers in Arkansas to receive the “Lawyer of the Year” distinction for plaintiff’s personal injury litigation. These three attorneys represent the top of their professional field in Arkansas when it comes to representing those injured by another’s negligence. Mr. Hatfield was also recognized as one of Arkansas’ top attorneys for workers’ compensation claims, helping injured workers fight for the compensation they deserve.

These distinctions aren’t the first for Jason M. Hatfield this year. Mr. Hatfield was also named to the Mid-South Super Lawyers list in 2024 for the 11th time. He also received his third nomination to the Super Lawyers Top 50 list in 2024.

Admitted to the State Bar of Arkansas in 1997, Jason M. Hatfield has worked to secure significant verdicts for clients and support his colleagues’ professional efforts ever since. His work includes serving on the Board of Governors of the Arkansas Trial Lawyers Association and as President of the Washington County Bar Association, among other roles.

Attorneys are chosen for the Best Lawyers list solely by the ranking of their professional peers. Lawyers vote on the work of other attorneys in their practice areas, ensuring that those casting votes fully understand the role’s demands and the skills required to attain excellence. Attorney Jason Hatfield, along with other lawyers who receive this distinction, was chosen for the Best Lawyers distinction based on his reliability and integrity in professional service.

The “Best Lawyers in Arkansas” list is compiled each year from The Best Lawyers in America, a research-based list that collects information about outstanding attorney efforts across a range of practice areas. Best Lawyers has been published yearly since 1983, covering attorneys in 148 specialties and all 50 U.S. states.

The Best Lawyers in America and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch rankings are published annually by BL Rankings, LLC.

At the Law Office of Jason M. Hatfield, P.A., we are seasoned veterans of the Arkansas legal system. We have families who are proud to live, work, and play in Northwest Arkansas – from Fayetteville to Bentonville.

Law Office of Jason M. Hatfield, P.A.

1025 E Don Tyson Pkwy Springdale, AR 72764

(479) 888-4789

https://www.jhatfieldlaw.com/

Press Contact : Jason Hatfield

