Schilling Cider Expands KEEP IT WILD Initiative to Support Environmental Conservation in 11 States

Industry-Leading Cidery Partners with 7 Nonprofits to Protect and Preserve Wild Spaces Across the U.S.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Schilling Cider announced the expansion of its annual KEEP IT WILD initiative, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to environmental preservation and sustainability. This year’s campaign supports seven nonprofits working to preserve wild spaces in 11 states across the U.S.Throughout April, Schilling will donate 5% of sales from cans and draft pours of its best-selling ciders, including Excelsior Imperial Apple (Climate Neutral) and Moon Berries to organizations that serve WA, OR, CA, AZ, MT, ID, CO, MN, IL, WI, and AK. This initiative allows customers to contribute directly to the preservation of wild spaces while enjoying Schilling's premium craft ciders. In 2024, Schilling raised over $75,000 for environmental nonprofit organizations and hopes to far exceed that goal this year.Schilling’s 2025 KEEP IT WILD nonprofit partners include:- Washington Wild: Protecting wild lands and waters in Washington State through advocacy, education, and civic engagement.- Oregon Wild: Restoring and protecting Oregon's wildlands, wildlife, and waters for future generations.- The Wildlands Conservancy: Safeguarding wild lands for public recreation and prioritizing outdoor education for children – serving as California’s nonprofit leader in providing free outdoor education.- WildEarth Guardians: Serving Arizona, Idaho, and Montana by protecting and restoring the American West's health, wildlife, rivers, and wild places.- Western Resource Advocates: Focusing on reducing carbon emissions, protecting rivers, improving air quality, and connecting communities with wild spaces in the Interior West.- Alliance for the Great Lakes: Working to protect and restore the Great Lakes, and supporting the communities that depend on the lakes and their waters.- Alaska Conservation Foundation: Supporting conservation projects, leaders, and organizations across Alaska.These organizations work tirelessly to safeguard diverse ecosystems, from the lush forests of the Pacific Northwest to the pristine waters of the Great Lakes and the rugged wilderness of Alaska, ensuring the protection of America's natural landscapes for future generations."By partnering with incredible nonprofit organizations across 11 states, we're amplifying our impact and inviting our customers and the cider community to join us in preserving wild spaces," expressed Colin Schilling, CEO and Co-Founder of Schilling Cider. "From our Climate Neutral Excelsior Imperial Apple to implementing the bev-alc industry’s only fully electric sales vehicle fleet, we're proving that great cider and environmental responsibility go hand in hand.”Schilling’s dedication to sustainability has been at the core of their business since its inception. The company recently took its commitment to the next level, announcing that Excelsior Imperial Apple 12 oz cans are now Climate Neutral – becoming the first cidery to offer a Climate Neutral 6-pack and 12-pack.They achieved Climate Neutrality by reducing direct carbon emissions and partnering with Tradewater to purchase carbon offset credits that eliminate 105% of the total emissions associated with Imperial Apple 12 oz cans before, during, and after they leave production. These carbon offset credits fund projects that permanently prevent emissions that would have otherwise occurred. Additionally, Schilling is proud to be the first and only cider company to conduct voluntary full-scope annual Greenhouse Gas Inventories since 2021, cementing their commitment to the planet and transparency.This April, join Schilling Cider in giving back to the planet that gives us so much! By choosing Excelsior Imperial Apple and Moon Berries ciders, you'll directly support seven incredible nonprofits working to preserve wild spaces across the U.S.For more information about Schilling Cider and KEEP IT WILD, please visit schillingcider.com/keepitwild . Images can be accessed HERE About Schilling Cider:Crafted with passion and rooted in sustainability, Schilling Cider has redefined exceptional cider since 2013. As the second largest fresh-pressed cider producer nationwide, Schilling prioritizes quality, dynamic flavors, meticulous craftsmanship, and environmental and social responsibility within the industry. They actively take steps to minimize their carbon footprint through local sourcing, environmental givebacks, and a 100% electric vehicle sales fleet. Schilling has spearheaded multiple initiatives to promote and showcase numerous cideries across the country, reflecting their dedication to lifting the cider industry as a whole.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.