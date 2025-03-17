Daily Session Report for Monday, March 17, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
March 17, 2025
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 2:28 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Daley.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of the following reports:
· An annual report required by Pennsylvania Act 12 of 2004, from the Department of Community and Economic
Development regarding the 2025-2026 Annual Financing Strategy Report
· An annual report required by the Job Enhancement Act of 1996, Act 113, Section 2706, as amended, from the
Department of Community and Economic Development regarding the 2024 Year End Allocation Report
· An annual report pursuant to the Pennsylvania Public School Code of 1949, from the Joint State Government
Commission regarding Instructions Output and Faculty Salary Costs of the State-Related Universities: Staff Analysis 2023-2024
· An annual report as required by Act 2006-112, amended by the Minimum Wage Act, from the Department of Labor
and Industry regarding the 2024 Analysis of the Pennsylvania Minimum Wage
· An annual report required by the Construction Workplace Misclassification Act, from the Department of Labor and
Industry regarding the previous year’s Administration and Enforcement of the Construction Workplace Misclassification Act
· An annual report as required by the Pennsylvania Workforce Development Act, from the Pennsylvania Workforce
Development Board regarding the 2024 Annual Report
· An annual report as required by Section 4 of the Alternative Fuels Incentive Act of 2004, from the Department of
Environmental Protection regarding the Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant Program 2023-2024
· A report pursuant to House Resolution 425 of 2024, from the Joint State Government Commission regarding
The Short-Term Rental Industry in Pennsylvania Staff Study
The Chair appoints Representative Heather Boyd as Secretary of the House Energy Committee.
The Chair is in receipt of letters from the following standing committees indicating that they have organized and
are ready to do the business of the House:
· The Human Services Committee
· The Labor & Industry Committee
· The Health Committee
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 61 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development
HR 62 Children And Youth
HR 63 Judiciary
HR 64 Education
HR 65 Communications And Technology
HR 66 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HR 67 Health
HR 68 Transportation
HR 69 State Government
HR 70 Health
HR 86 State Government
HR 87 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HR 88 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HR 89 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HR 90 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HR 91 Education
HR 92 Education
HR 93 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HR 94 Health
HR 95 Transportation
HR 96 State Government
HR 97 Labor And Industry
HR 98 Professional Licensure
HR 99 Judiciary
HR 100 Health
HR 101 Health
HR 102 Human Services
HR 103 Human Services
HR 104 Housing And Community Development
HR 105 Housing And Community Development
HR 106 Judiciary
HR 107 Education
HR 108 Transportation
HR 109 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development
HR 110 State Government
HR 111 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
HR 112 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
HR 113 Children And Youth
HR 114 Education
HR 115 State Government
HR 116 Health
HR 117 Children And Youth
HR 118 Local Government
HR 119 Health
HR 120 Finance
HR 121 Transportation
HR 122 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HR 123 State Government
HR 124 Health
HR 127 Appropriations
HB 98 Professional Licensure
HB 177 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 179 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 200 Labor And Industry
HB 516 Housing And Community Development
HB 517 Transportation
HB 518 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 519 Labor And Industry
HB 520 Gaming Oversight
HB 521 Judiciary
HB 522 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 523 Judiciary
HB 524 Children And Youth
HB 525 State Government
HB 526 Judiciary
HB 527 Aging And Older Adult Services
HB 528 Judiciary
HB 529 Housing And Community Development
HB 530 Housing And Community Development
HB 531 Aging And Older Adult Services
HB 532 Transportation
HB 533 Health
HB 534 State Government
HB 535 Insurance
HB 536 Health
HB 537 Finance
HB 538 Education
HB 539 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 540 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 541 Transportation
HB 542 State Government
HB 543 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 544 Insurance
HB 545 Judiciary
HB 546 Transportation
HB 547 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 548 Judiciary
HB 549 Health
HB 550 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 551 Labor And Industry
HB 552 Judiciary
HB 553 State Government
HB 554 Professional Licensure
HB 555 State Government
HB 556 State Government
HB 557 State Government
HB 558 Housing And Community Development
HB 559 Liquor Control
HB 560 Labor And Industry
HB 561 Human Services
HB 562 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
HB 563 Professional Licensure
HB 564 Human Services
HB 565 Finance
HB 566 Judiciary
HB 567 Labor And Industry
HB 568 Judiciary
HB 569 Labor And Industry
HB 570 Housing And Community Development
HB 571 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 572 Judiciary
HB 573 Housing And Community Development
HB 574 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 575 Education
HB 578 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 579 Judiciary
HB 580 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 581 Education
HB 582 Finance
HB 583 Health
HB 584 Housing And Community Development
HB 585 Judiciary
HB 586 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 587 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 588 Professional Licensure
HB 590 Labor And Industry
HB 591 Judiciary
HB 592 Game And Fisheries
HB 593 Transportation
HB 594 Labor And Industry
HB 595 Health
HB 596 Commerce
HB 597 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 598 Gaming Oversight
HB 599 Judiciary
HB 600 Professional Licensure
HB 601 Appropriations
HB 602 Health
HB 603 Judiciary
HB 604 Judiciary
HB 605 Judiciary
HB 606 Education
HB 607 Housing And Community Development
HB 608 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 609 Housing And Community Development
HB 610 Labor And Industry
HB 611 Housing And Community Development
HB 612 Judiciary
HB 613 Education
HB 614 Housing And Community Development
HB 615 Judiciary
HB 616 Transportation
HB 617 Health
HB 618 Insurance
HB 619 Labor And Industry
HB 620 Local Government
HB 621 Judiciary
HB 622 Judiciary
HB 623 Finance
HB 624 Communications And Technology
HB 625 Finance
HB 626 Housing And Community Development
HB 627 Communications And Technology
HB 628 Housing And Community Development
HB 629 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development
HB 630 Labor And Industry
HB 631 Commerce
HB 632 Judiciary
HB 633 Transportation
HB 634 Communications And Technology
HB 635 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development
HB 636 Local Government
HB 637 Labor And Industry
HB 638 Commerce
HB 639 Commerce
HB 640 Human Services
HB 641 Judiciary
HB 642 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 643 Housing And Community Development
HB 644 Professional Licensure
HB 645 Transportation
HB 646 Transportation
HB 647 State Government
HB 648 Judiciary
HB 649 Transportation
HB 650 Transportation
HB 651 Local Government
HB 652 Communications And Technology
HB 653 Communications And Technology
HB 654 Aging And Older Adult Services
HB 655 Communications And Technology
HB 656 Education
HB 657 Insurance
HB 658 Local Government
HB 659 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 660 Energy
HB 661 Local Government
HB 662 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 663 Professional Licensure
HB 664 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 665 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 666 Education
HB 667 Labor And Industry
HB 668 Professional Licensure
HB 669 State Government
HB 670 Judiciary
HB 671 Judiciary
HB 672 Insurance
HB 673 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 674 Transportation
HB 675 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 676 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 677 Labor And Industry
HB 678 Labor And Industry
HB 679 Education
HB 680 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 681 Health
HB 682 Education
HB 683 Education
HB 685 Commerce
HB 686 Health
HB 687 Education
HB 688 Education
HB 689 State Government
HB 690 Insurance
HB 691 State Government
HB 692 Game And Fisheries
HB 693 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 694 Health
HB 695 Health
HB 696 Gaming Oversight
HB 697 Judiciary
HB 698 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 699 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 700 Appropriations
HB 701 State Government
HB 702 Finance
HB 703 State Government
HB 705 Energy
HB 706 Judiciary
HB 707 State Government
HB 708 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 709 Finance
HB 710 Transportation
HB 711 Housing And Community Development
HB 712 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 713 Judiciary
HB 714 Judiciary
HB 715 Labor And Industry
HB 716 Labor And Industry
HB 717 State Government
HB 718 Labor And Industry
HB 719 Insurance
HB 720 Health
HB 721 Labor And Industry
HB 722 Commerce
HB 723 Finance
HB 724 Finance
HB 725 Education
HB 726 Education
HB 727 Education
HB 728 Judiciary
HB 729 Transportation
HB 730 Finance
HB 731 Judiciary
HB 732 Judiciary
HB 733 Judiciary
HB 734 Housing And Community Development
HB 735 State Government
HB 736 Local Government
HB 737 Local Government
HB 738 Transportation
HB 739 Professional Licensure
HB 740 Transportation
HB 741 Game And Fisheries
HB 742 Judiciary
HB 743 Housing And Community Development
HB 744 State Government
HB 745 Game And Fisheries
HB 746 Game And Fisheries
HB 747 Commerce
HB 748 Education
HB 749 Human Services
HB 750 Local Government
HB 751 Judiciary
HB 752 Judiciary
HB 753 Judiciary
HB 754 Local Government
HB 755 Insurance
HB 756 Judiciary
HB 757 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 758 Judiciary
HB 759 State Government
HB 760 Finance
HB 761 Transportation
HB 762 Finance
HB 763 Game And Fisheries
HB 764 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 765 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
HB 766 Transportation
HB 767 Transportation
HB 768 Education
HB 769 Education
HB 770 Education
HB 771 State Government
HB 772 Education
HB 773 Education
HB 774 Education
HB 775 Finance
HB 776 Education
HB 778 Education
HB 779 Education
HB 780 Education
HB 781 Education
HB 782 Energy
HB 783 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 784 State Government
HB 785 State Government
HB 786 Education
HB 787 Professional Licensure
HB 788 Finance
HB 789 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 790 Health
HB 791 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 792 Education
HB 793 Education
HB 794 Professional Licensure
HB 795 Education
HB 796 Finance
HB 797 Local Government
HB 798 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 799 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 800 Game And Fisheries
HB 820 Finance
HB 801 Judiciary
HB 802 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
HB 803 Education
HB 804 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 805 Labor And Industry
HB 806 Education
HB 807 Professional Licensure
HB 808 Judiciary
HB 809 Judiciary
HB 810 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
HB 811 Communications And Technology
HB 812 Appropriations
HB 813 Education
HB 814 Finance
HB 815 Labor And Industry
HB 816 Local Government
HB 817 Finance
HB 818 Housing And Community Development
HB 819 Education
HB 821 Human Services
HB 822 Local Government
HB 823 Education
HB 824 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development
HB 825 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 826 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development
HB 827 Education
HB 828 Liquor Control
HB 829 Education
HB 830 Education
HB 831 Health
HB 833 Finance
HB 834 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
HB 835 Judiciary
HB 836 Health
HB 837 Judiciary
HB 838 Professional Licensure
HB 839 Insurance
HB 840 Education
HB 841 State Government
HB 842 Housing And Community Development
HB 843 Housing And Community Development
HB 844 Housing And Community Development
HB 845 Judiciary
HB 846 Labor And Industry
HB 847 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 848 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 849 Judiciary
HB 850 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 851 Game And Fisheries
HB 852 Finance
HB 853 Finance
HB 854 Education
HB 855 Local Government
HB 856 Finance
HB 857 Human Services
HB 858 Local Government
HB 859 State Government
HB 860 Education
HB 861 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 862 State Government
HB 863 Labor And Industry
HB 864 Transportation
HB 865 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 866 Game And Fisheries
HB 867 Finance
HB 868 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
HB 869 State Government
HB 870 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 871 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 872 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 873 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 874 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 875 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 876 Judiciary
HB 877 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 878 Transportation
HB 879 Judiciary
HB 881 Commerce
HB 882 Housing And Community Development
HB 883 Commerce
HB 884 Labor And Industry
HB 885 Liquor Control
HB 886 Judiciary
HB 887 Judiciary
HB 888 Judiciary
HB 889 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 890 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 891 Labor And Industry
HB 892 Education
HB 893 Insurance
HB 894 Labor And Industry
HB 895 Judiciary
HB 896 Judiciary
HB 897 State Government
HB 898 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 899 Labor And Industry
HB 901 Finance
HB 902 State Government
HB 903 Labor And Industry
HB 904 Labor And Industry
HB 905 Labor And Industry
HB 906 Education
HB 907 Transportation
HB 908 Judiciary
HB 909 State Government
HB 910 Judiciary
HB 911 Local Government
HB 912 Judiciary
HB 913 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 914 Housing And Community Development
HB 915 Human Services
HB 916 Health
HB 917 Insurance
HB 918 Transportation
HB 919 Aging And Older Adult Services
HB 920 Judiciary
HB 921 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 922 Insurance
HB 923 Aging And Older Adult Services
HB 924 Communications And Technology
HB 925 Judiciary
HB 926 Labor And Industry
HB 927 Transportation
HB 928 Children And Youth
HB 931 Human Services
HB 950 Insurance
SB 129 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
SB 173 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
SB 210 Judiciary
Bills Recommitted
HB 36 To Appropriations
HB 304 To Appropriations
HB 333 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
HB 575 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs to Judiciary
HB 608 From Education to Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HR 25 From State Government to Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development
Bills Reported from Committee
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Human Services Reported as Committed
|
From Housing and Community Development Reported as Amended
|
From Housing and Community Development Reported as Amended
|
From Education Reported as Committed
|
From Energy Reported as Committed
|
From Insurance Reported as Committed
|
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
|
From State Government Reported as Amended
|
From State Government Reported as Amended
|
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
|
From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Amended
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed
|
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
|
From Insurance Reported as Committed
|
From Insurance Reported as Committed
|
From Human Services Reported as Committed
|
From Housing and Community Development Reported as Committed
|
From Energy Reported as Amended
|
From Judiciary Reported as Amended
|
From Housing and Community Development Reported as Amended
|
From Housing and Community Development Reported as Committed
|
From Human Services Reported as Committed
|
From Insurance Reported as Committed
|
From Agriculture and Rural Affairs Reported as Committed
|
From Education Reported as Amended
|
From Agriculture and Rural Affairs Reported as Amended
|
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
|
From Education Reported as Amended
|
From State Government Reported as Committed
|
From State Government Reported as Committed
|
From Education Reported as Committed
|
From Education Reported as Committed
|
From Education Reported as Committed
|
From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution recognizing March 17, 2025, as "St. Patrick's Day" in Pennsylvania and celebrating the involvement of Irish Americans in the American War of Independence.
|
199-3
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Tuesday, March 18, 2025 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
