Daily Session Report for Monday, March 17, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

March 17, 2025

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 2:28 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Daley.

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of the following reports:

· An annual report required by Pennsylvania Act 12 of 2004, from the Department of Community and Economic

Development regarding the 2025-2026 Annual Financing Strategy Report

· An annual report required by the Job Enhancement Act of 1996, Act 113, Section 2706, as amended, from the

Department of Community and Economic Development regarding the 2024 Year End Allocation Report

· An annual report pursuant to the Pennsylvania Public School Code of 1949, from the Joint State Government

Commission regarding Instructions Output and Faculty Salary Costs of the State-Related Universities: Staff Analysis 2023-2024

· An annual report as required by Act 2006-112, amended by the Minimum Wage Act, from the Department of Labor

and Industry regarding the 2024 Analysis of the Pennsylvania Minimum Wage

· An annual report required by the Construction Workplace Misclassification Act, from the Department of Labor and

Industry regarding the previous year’s Administration and Enforcement of the Construction Workplace Misclassification Act

· An annual report as required by the Pennsylvania Workforce Development Act, from the Pennsylvania Workforce

Development Board regarding the 2024 Annual Report

· An annual report as required by Section 4 of the Alternative Fuels Incentive Act of 2004, from the Department of

Environmental Protection regarding the Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant Program 2023-2024

· A report pursuant to House Resolution 425 of 2024, from the Joint State Government Commission regarding

The Short-Term Rental Industry in Pennsylvania Staff Study

The Chair appoints Representative Heather Boyd as Secretary of the House Energy Committee.

The Chair is in receipt of letters from the following standing committees indicating that they have organized and

are ready to do the business of the House:

· The Human Services Committee

· The Labor & Industry Committee

· The Health Committee

Communications Received From the Senate

Bills Referred

HR 61 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 62 Children And Youth

HR 63 Judiciary

HR 64 Education

HR 65 Communications And Technology

HR 66 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HR 67 Health

HR 68 Transportation

HR 69 State Government

HR 70 Health

HR 86 State Government

HR 87 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HR 88 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 89 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 90 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HR 91 Education

HR 92 Education

HR 93 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 94 Health

HR 95 Transportation

HR 96 State Government

HR 97 Labor And Industry

HR 98 Professional Licensure

HR 99 Judiciary

HR 100 Health

HR 101 Health

HR 102 Human Services

HR 103 Human Services

HR 104 Housing And Community Development

HR 105 Housing And Community Development

HR 106 Judiciary

HR 107 Education

HR 108 Transportation

HR 109 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 110 State Government

HR 111 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HR 112 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HR 113 Children And Youth

HR 114 Education

HR 115 State Government

HR 116 Health

HR 117 Children And Youth

HR 118 Local Government

HR 119 Health

HR 120 Finance

HR 121 Transportation

HR 122 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 123 State Government

HR 124 Health

HR 127 Appropriations

HB 98 Professional Licensure

HB 177 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 179 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 200 Labor And Industry

HB 516 Housing And Community Development

HB 517 Transportation

HB 518 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 519 Labor And Industry

HB 520 Gaming Oversight

HB 521 Judiciary

HB 522 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 523 Judiciary

HB 524 Children And Youth

HB 525 State Government

HB 526 Judiciary

HB 527 Aging And Older Adult Services

HB 528 Judiciary

HB 529 Housing And Community Development

HB 530 Housing And Community Development

HB 531 Aging And Older Adult Services

HB 532 Transportation

HB 533 Health

HB 534 State Government

HB 535 Insurance

HB 536 Health

HB 537 Finance

HB 538 Education

HB 539 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 540 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 541 Transportation

HB 542 State Government

HB 543 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 544 Insurance

HB 545 Judiciary

HB 546 Transportation

HB 547 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 548 Judiciary

HB 549 Health

HB 550 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 551 Labor And Industry

HB 552 Judiciary

HB 553 State Government

HB 554 Professional Licensure

HB 555 State Government

HB 556 State Government

HB 557 State Government

HB 558 Housing And Community Development

HB 559 Liquor Control

HB 560 Labor And Industry

HB 561 Human Services

HB 562 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HB 563 Professional Licensure

HB 564 Human Services

HB 565 Finance

HB 566 Judiciary

HB 567 Labor And Industry

HB 568 Judiciary

HB 569 Labor And Industry

HB 570 Housing And Community Development

HB 571 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 572 Judiciary

HB 573 Housing And Community Development

HB 574 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 575 Education

HB 578 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 579 Judiciary

HB 580 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 581 Education

HB 582 Finance

HB 583 Health

HB 584 Housing And Community Development

HB 585 Judiciary

HB 586 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 587 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 588 Professional Licensure

HB 590 Labor And Industry

HB 591 Judiciary

HB 592 Game And Fisheries

HB 593 Transportation

HB 594 Labor And Industry

HB 595 Health

HB 596 Commerce

HB 597 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 598 Gaming Oversight

HB 599 Judiciary

HB 600 Professional Licensure

HB 601 Appropriations

HB 602 Health

HB 603 Judiciary

HB 604 Judiciary

HB 605 Judiciary

HB 606 Education

HB 607 Housing And Community Development

HB 608 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 609 Housing And Community Development

HB 610 Labor And Industry

HB 611 Housing And Community Development

HB 612 Judiciary

HB 613 Education

HB 614 Housing And Community Development

HB 615 Judiciary

HB 616 Transportation

HB 617 Health

HB 618 Insurance

HB 619 Labor And Industry

HB 620 Local Government

HB 621 Judiciary

HB 622 Judiciary

HB 623 Finance

HB 624 Communications And Technology

HB 625 Finance

HB 626 Housing And Community Development

HB 627 Communications And Technology

HB 628 Housing And Community Development

HB 629 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HB 630 Labor And Industry

HB 631 Commerce

HB 632 Judiciary

HB 633 Transportation

HB 634 Communications And Technology

HB 635 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HB 636 Local Government

HB 637 Labor And Industry

HB 638 Commerce

HB 639 Commerce

HB 640 Human Services

HB 641 Judiciary

HB 642 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 643 Housing And Community Development

HB 644 Professional Licensure

HB 645 Transportation

HB 646 Transportation

HB 647 State Government

HB 648 Judiciary

HB 649 Transportation

HB 650 Transportation

HB 651 Local Government

HB 652 Communications And Technology

HB 653 Communications And Technology

HB 654 Aging And Older Adult Services

HB 655 Communications And Technology

HB 656 Education

HB 657 Insurance

HB 658 Local Government

HB 659 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 660 Energy

HB 661 Local Government

HB 662 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 663 Professional Licensure

HB 664 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 665 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 666 Education

HB 667 Labor And Industry

HB 668 Professional Licensure

HB 669 State Government

HB 670 Judiciary

HB 671 Judiciary

HB 672 Insurance

HB 673 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 674 Transportation

HB 675 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 676 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 677 Labor And Industry

HB 678 Labor And Industry

HB 679 Education

HB 680 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 681 Health

HB 682 Education

HB 683 Education

HB 685 Commerce

HB 686 Health

HB 687 Education

HB 688 Education

HB 689 State Government

HB 690 Insurance

HB 691 State Government

HB 692 Game And Fisheries

HB 693 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 694 Health

HB 695 Health

HB 696 Gaming Oversight

HB 697 Judiciary

HB 698 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 699 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 700 Appropriations

HB 701 State Government

HB 702 Finance

HB 703 State Government

HB 705 Energy

HB 706 Judiciary

HB 707 State Government

HB 708 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 709 Finance

HB 710 Transportation

HB 711 Housing And Community Development

HB 712 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 713 Judiciary

HB 714 Judiciary

HB 715 Labor And Industry

HB 716 Labor And Industry

HB 717 State Government

HB 718 Labor And Industry

HB 719 Insurance

HB 720 Health

HB 721 Labor And Industry

HB 722 Commerce

HB 723 Finance

HB 724 Finance

HB 725 Education

HB 726 Education

HB 727 Education

HB 728 Judiciary

HB 729 Transportation

HB 730 Finance

HB 731 Judiciary

HB 732 Judiciary

HB 733 Judiciary

HB 734 Housing And Community Development

HB 735 State Government

HB 736 Local Government

HB 737 Local Government

HB 738 Transportation

HB 739 Professional Licensure

HB 740 Transportation

HB 741 Game And Fisheries

HB 742 Judiciary

HB 743 Housing And Community Development

HB 744 State Government

HB 745 Game And Fisheries

HB 746 Game And Fisheries

HB 747 Commerce

HB 748 Education

HB 749 Human Services

HB 750 Local Government

HB 751 Judiciary

HB 752 Judiciary

HB 753 Judiciary

HB 754 Local Government

HB 755 Insurance

HB 756 Judiciary

HB 757 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 758 Judiciary

HB 759 State Government

HB 760 Finance

HB 761 Transportation

HB 762 Finance

HB 763 Game And Fisheries

HB 764 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 765 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HB 766 Transportation

HB 767 Transportation

HB 768 Education

HB 769 Education

HB 770 Education

HB 771 State Government

HB 772 Education

HB 773 Education

HB 774 Education

HB 775 Finance

HB 776 Education

HB 778 Education

HB 779 Education

HB 780 Education

HB 781 Education

HB 782 Energy

HB 783 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 784 State Government

HB 785 State Government

HB 786 Education

HB 787 Professional Licensure

HB 788 Finance

HB 789 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 790 Health

HB 791 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 792 Education

HB 793 Education

HB 794 Professional Licensure

HB 795 Education

HB 796 Finance

HB 797 Local Government

HB 798 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 799 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 800 Game And Fisheries

HB 820 Finance

HB 801 Judiciary

HB 802 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HB 803 Education

HB 804 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 805 Labor And Industry

HB 806 Education

HB 807 Professional Licensure

HB 808 Judiciary

HB 809 Judiciary

HB 810 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HB 811 Communications And Technology

HB 812 Appropriations

HB 813 Education

HB 814 Finance

HB 815 Labor And Industry

HB 816 Local Government

HB 817 Finance

HB 818 Housing And Community Development

HB 819 Education

HB 821 Human Services

HB 822 Local Government

HB 823 Education

HB 824 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HB 825 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 826 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HB 827 Education

HB 828 Liquor Control

HB 829 Education

HB 830 Education

HB 831 Health

HB 833 Finance

HB 834 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HB 835 Judiciary

HB 836 Health

HB 837 Judiciary

HB 838 Professional Licensure

HB 839 Insurance

HB 840 Education

HB 841 State Government

HB 842 Housing And Community Development

HB 843 Housing And Community Development

HB 844 Housing And Community Development

HB 845 Judiciary

HB 846 Labor And Industry

HB 847 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 848 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 849 Judiciary

HB 850 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 851 Game And Fisheries

HB 852 Finance

HB 853 Finance

HB 854 Education

HB 855 Local Government

HB 856 Finance

HB 857 Human Services

HB 858 Local Government

HB 859 State Government

HB 860 Education

HB 861 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 862 State Government

HB 863 Labor And Industry

HB 864 Transportation

HB 865 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 866 Game And Fisheries

HB 867 Finance

HB 868 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HB 869 State Government

HB 870 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 871 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 872 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 873 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 874 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 875 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 876 Judiciary

HB 877 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 878 Transportation

HB 879 Judiciary

HB 881 Commerce

HB 882 Housing And Community Development

HB 883 Commerce

HB 884 Labor And Industry

HB 885 Liquor Control

HB 886 Judiciary

HB 887 Judiciary

HB 888 Judiciary

HB 889 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 890 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 891 Labor And Industry

HB 892 Education

HB 893 Insurance

HB 894 Labor And Industry

HB 895 Judiciary

HB 896 Judiciary

HB 897 State Government

HB 898 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 899 Labor And Industry

HB 901 Finance

HB 902 State Government

HB 903 Labor And Industry

HB 904 Labor And Industry

HB 905 Labor And Industry

HB 906 Education

HB 907 Transportation

HB 908 Judiciary

HB 909 State Government

HB 910 Judiciary

HB 911 Local Government

HB 912 Judiciary

HB 913 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 914 Housing And Community Development

HB 915 Human Services

HB 916 Health

HB 917 Insurance

HB 918 Transportation

HB 919 Aging And Older Adult Services

HB 920 Judiciary

HB 921 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 922 Insurance

HB 923 Aging And Older Adult Services

HB 924 Communications And Technology

HB 925 Judiciary

HB 926 Labor And Industry

HB 927 Transportation

HB 928 Children And Youth

HB 931 Human Services

HB 950 Insurance

SB 129 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

SB 173 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

SB 210 Judiciary

HB 36 To Appropriations

HB 304 To Appropriations

HB 333 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

HB 575 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs to Judiciary

HB 608 From Education to Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HR 25 From State Government to Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development

HR 45 A Resolution recognizing March 17, 2025, as "St. Patrick's Day" in Pennsylvania and celebrating the involvement of Irish Americans in the American War of Independence. 199-3

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, March 18, 2025 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.