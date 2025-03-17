Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Monday, March 17, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

March 17, 2025

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 2:28 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Daley.

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of the following reports:

 

·         An annual report required by Pennsylvania Act 12 of 2004, from the Department of Community and Economic

Development regarding the 2025-2026 Annual Financing Strategy Report

·         An annual report required by the Job Enhancement Act of 1996, Act 113, Section 2706, as amended, from the

Department of Community and Economic Development regarding the 2024 Year End Allocation Report

·         An annual report pursuant to the Pennsylvania Public School Code of 1949, from the Joint State Government

Commission regarding Instructions Output and Faculty Salary Costs of the State-Related Universities: Staff Analysis 2023-2024

·         An annual report as required by Act 2006-112, amended by the Minimum Wage Act, from the Department of Labor

and Industry regarding the 2024 Analysis of the Pennsylvania Minimum Wage

·         An annual report required by the Construction Workplace Misclassification Act, from the Department of Labor and

Industry regarding the previous year’s Administration and Enforcement of the Construction Workplace Misclassification Act

·         An annual report as required by the Pennsylvania Workforce Development Act, from the Pennsylvania Workforce

Development Board regarding the 2024 Annual Report

·         An annual report as required by Section 4 of the Alternative Fuels Incentive Act of 2004, from the Department of

Environmental Protection regarding the Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant Program 2023-2024

·         A report pursuant to House Resolution 425 of 2024, from the Joint State Government Commission regarding

The Short-Term Rental Industry in Pennsylvania Staff Study

 

 

The Chair appoints Representative Heather Boyd as Secretary of the House Energy Committee.

 

 

The Chair is in receipt of letters from the following standing committees indicating that they have organized and

 are ready to do the business of the House:

 

·         The Human Services Committee

·         The Labor & Industry Committee

·         The Health Committee

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 61        Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 62        Children And Youth

HR 63        Judiciary

HR 64        Education

HR 65        Communications And Technology

HR 66        Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HR 67        Health

HR 68        Transportation

HR 69        State Government

HR 70        Health

HR 86        State Government

HR 87        Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HR 88        Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 89        Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 90        Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HR 91        Education

HR 92        Education

HR 93        Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 94        Health

HR 95        Transportation

HR 96        State Government

HR 97        Labor And Industry

HR 98        Professional Licensure

HR 99        Judiciary

HR 100     Health

HR 101     Health

HR 102     Human Services

HR 103     Human Services

HR 104     Housing And Community Development

HR 105     Housing And Community Development

HR 106     Judiciary

HR 107     Education

HR 108     Transportation

HR 109     Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 110     State Government

HR 111     Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HR 112     Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HR 113     Children And Youth

HR 114     Education

HR 115     State Government

HR 116     Health

HR 117     Children And Youth

HR 118     Local Government

HR 119     Health

HR 120     Finance

HR 121     Transportation

HR 122     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 123     State Government

HR 124     Health

HR 127     Appropriations

 

HB 98        Professional Licensure

HB 177     Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 179     Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 200     Labor And Industry

HB 516     Housing And Community Development

HB 517     Transportation

HB 518     Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 519     Labor And Industry

HB 520     Gaming Oversight

HB 521     Judiciary

HB 522     Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 523     Judiciary

HB 524     Children And Youth

HB 525     State Government

HB 526     Judiciary

HB 527     Aging And Older Adult Services

HB 528     Judiciary

HB 529     Housing And Community Development

HB 530     Housing And Community Development

HB 531     Aging And Older Adult Services

HB 532     Transportation

HB 533     Health

HB 534     State Government

HB 535     Insurance

HB 536     Health

HB 537     Finance

HB 538     Education

HB 539     Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 540     Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 541     Transportation

HB 542     State Government

HB 543     Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 544     Insurance

HB 545     Judiciary

HB 546     Transportation

HB 547     Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 548     Judiciary

HB 549     Health

HB 550     Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 551     Labor And Industry

HB 552     Judiciary

HB 553     State Government

HB 554     Professional Licensure

HB 555     State Government

HB 556     State Government

HB 557     State Government

HB 558     Housing And Community Development

HB 559     Liquor Control

HB 560     Labor And Industry

HB 561     Human Services

HB 562     Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HB 563     Professional Licensure

HB 564     Human Services

HB 565     Finance

HB 566     Judiciary

HB 567     Labor And Industry

HB 568     Judiciary

HB 569     Labor And Industry

HB 570     Housing And Community Development

HB 571     Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 572     Judiciary

HB 573     Housing And Community Development

HB 574     Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 575     Education

HB 578     Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 579     Judiciary

HB 580     Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 581     Education

HB 582     Finance

HB 583     Health

HB 584     Housing And Community Development

HB 585     Judiciary

HB 586     Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 587     Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 588     Professional Licensure

HB 590     Labor And Industry

HB 591     Judiciary

HB 592     Game And Fisheries

HB 593     Transportation

HB 594     Labor And Industry

HB 595     Health

HB 596     Commerce

HB 597     Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 598     Gaming Oversight

HB 599     Judiciary

HB 600     Professional Licensure

HB 601     Appropriations

HB 602     Health

HB 603     Judiciary

HB 604     Judiciary

HB 605     Judiciary

HB 606     Education

HB 607     Housing And Community Development

HB 608     Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 609     Housing And Community Development

HB 610     Labor And Industry

HB 611     Housing And Community Development

HB 612     Judiciary

HB 613     Education

HB 614     Housing And Community Development

HB 615     Judiciary

HB 616     Transportation

HB 617     Health

HB 618     Insurance

HB 619     Labor And Industry

HB 620     Local Government

HB 621     Judiciary

HB 622     Judiciary

HB 623     Finance

HB 624     Communications And Technology

HB 625     Finance

HB 626     Housing And Community Development

HB 627     Communications And Technology

HB 628     Housing And Community Development

HB 629     Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HB 630     Labor And Industry

HB 631     Commerce

HB 632     Judiciary

HB 633     Transportation

HB 634     Communications And Technology

HB 635     Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HB 636     Local Government

HB 637     Labor And Industry

HB 638     Commerce

HB 639     Commerce

HB 640     Human Services

HB 641     Judiciary

HB 642     Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 643     Housing And Community Development

HB 644     Professional Licensure

HB 645     Transportation

HB 646     Transportation

HB 647     State Government

HB 648     Judiciary

HB 649     Transportation

HB 650     Transportation

HB 651     Local Government

HB 652     Communications And Technology

HB 653     Communications And Technology

HB 654     Aging And Older Adult Services

HB 655     Communications And Technology

HB 656     Education

HB 657     Insurance

HB 658     Local Government

HB 659     Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 660     Energy

HB 661     Local Government

HB 662     Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 663     Professional Licensure

HB 664     Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 665     Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 666     Education

HB 667     Labor And Industry

HB 668     Professional Licensure

HB 669     State Government

HB 670     Judiciary

HB 671     Judiciary

HB 672     Insurance

HB 673     Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 674     Transportation

HB 675     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 676     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 677     Labor And Industry

HB 678     Labor And Industry

HB 679     Education

HB 680     Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 681     Health

HB 682     Education

HB 683     Education

HB 685     Commerce

HB 686     Health

HB 687     Education

HB 688     Education

HB 689     State Government

HB 690     Insurance

HB 691     State Government

HB 692     Game And Fisheries

HB 693     Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 694     Health

HB 695     Health

HB 696     Gaming Oversight

HB 697     Judiciary

HB 698     Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 699     Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 700     Appropriations

HB 701     State Government

HB 702     Finance

HB 703     State Government

HB 705     Energy

HB 706     Judiciary

HB 707     State Government

HB 708     Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 709     Finance

HB 710     Transportation

HB 711     Housing And Community Development

HB 712     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 713     Judiciary

HB 714     Judiciary

HB 715     Labor And Industry

HB 716     Labor And Industry

HB 717     State Government

HB 718     Labor And Industry

HB 719     Insurance

HB 720     Health

HB 721     Labor And Industry

HB 722     Commerce

HB 723     Finance

HB 724     Finance

HB 725     Education

HB 726     Education

HB 727     Education

HB 728     Judiciary

HB 729     Transportation

HB 730     Finance

HB 731     Judiciary

HB 732     Judiciary

HB 733     Judiciary

HB 734     Housing And Community Development

HB 735     State Government

HB 736     Local Government

HB 737     Local Government

HB 738     Transportation

HB 739     Professional Licensure

HB 740     Transportation

HB 741     Game And Fisheries

HB 742     Judiciary

HB 743     Housing And Community Development

HB 744     State Government

HB 745     Game And Fisheries

HB 746     Game And Fisheries

HB 747     Commerce

HB 748     Education

HB 749     Human Services

HB 750     Local Government

HB 751     Judiciary

HB 752     Judiciary

HB 753     Judiciary

HB 754     Local Government

HB 755     Insurance

HB 756     Judiciary

HB 757     Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 758     Judiciary

HB 759     State Government

HB 760     Finance

HB 761     Transportation

HB 762     Finance

HB 763     Game And Fisheries

HB 764     Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 765     Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HB 766     Transportation

HB 767     Transportation

HB 768     Education

HB 769     Education

HB 770     Education

HB 771     State Government

HB 772     Education

HB 773     Education

HB 774     Education

HB 775     Finance

HB 776     Education

HB 778     Education

HB 779     Education

HB 780     Education

HB 781     Education

HB 782     Energy

HB 783     Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 784     State Government

HB 785     State Government

HB 786     Education

HB 787     Professional Licensure

HB 788     Finance

HB 789     Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 790     Health

HB 791     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 792     Education

HB 793     Education

HB 794     Professional Licensure

HB 795     Education

HB 796     Finance

HB 797     Local Government

HB 798     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 799     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 800     Game And Fisheries

HB 820     Finance

HB 801     Judiciary

HB 802     Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HB 803     Education

HB 804     Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 805     Labor And Industry

HB 806     Education

HB 807     Professional Licensure

HB 808     Judiciary

HB 809     Judiciary

HB 810     Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HB 811     Communications And Technology

HB 812     Appropriations

HB 813     Education

HB 814     Finance

HB 815     Labor And Industry

HB 816     Local Government

HB 817     Finance

HB 818     Housing And Community Development

HB 819     Education

HB 821     Human Services

HB 822     Local Government

HB 823     Education

HB 824     Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HB 825     Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 826     Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HB 827     Education

HB 828     Liquor Control

HB 829     Education

HB 830     Education

HB 831     Health

HB 833     Finance

HB 834     Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HB 835     Judiciary

HB 836     Health

HB 837     Judiciary

HB 838     Professional Licensure

HB 839     Insurance

HB 840     Education

HB 841     State Government

HB 842     Housing And Community Development

HB 843     Housing And Community Development

HB 844     Housing And Community Development

HB 845     Judiciary

HB 846     Labor And Industry

HB 847     Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 848     Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 849     Judiciary

HB 850     Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 851     Game And Fisheries

HB 852     Finance

HB 853     Finance

HB 854     Education

HB 855     Local Government

HB 856     Finance

HB 857     Human Services

HB 858     Local Government

HB 859     State Government

HB 860     Education

HB 861     Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 862     State Government

HB 863     Labor And Industry

HB 864     Transportation

HB 865     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 866     Game And Fisheries

HB 867     Finance

HB 868     Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HB 869     State Government

HB 870     Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 871     Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 872     Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 873     Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 874     Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 875     Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 876     Judiciary

HB 877     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 878     Transportation

HB 879     Judiciary

HB 881     Commerce

HB 882     Housing And Community Development

HB 883     Commerce

HB 884     Labor And Industry

HB 885     Liquor Control

HB 886     Judiciary

HB 887     Judiciary

HB 888     Judiciary

HB 889     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 890     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 891     Labor And Industry

HB 892     Education

HB 893     Insurance

HB 894     Labor And Industry

HB 895     Judiciary

HB 896     Judiciary

HB 897     State Government

HB 898     Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 899     Labor And Industry

HB 901     Finance

HB 902     State Government

HB 903     Labor And Industry

HB 904     Labor And Industry

HB 905     Labor And Industry

HB 906     Education

HB 907     Transportation

HB 908     Judiciary

HB 909     State Government

HB 910     Judiciary

HB 911     Local Government

HB 912     Judiciary

HB 913     Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 914     Housing And Community Development

HB 915     Human Services

HB 916     Health

HB 917     Insurance

HB 918     Transportation

HB 919     Aging And Older Adult Services

HB 920     Judiciary

HB 921     Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 922     Insurance

HB 923     Aging And Older Adult Services

HB 924     Communications And Technology

HB 925     Judiciary

HB 926     Labor And Industry

HB 927     Transportation

HB 928     Children And Youth

HB 931     Human Services

HB 950     Insurance

 

SB 129      Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

SB 173      Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

SB 210      Judiciary

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 36           To Appropriations

HB 304        To Appropriations

HB 333        To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

HB 575        From Agriculture and Rural Affairs to Judiciary

HB 608        From Education to Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

 

HR 25           From State Government to Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 33

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 111

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 240

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 269

From Human Services Reported as Committed

HB 273

From Housing and Community Development Reported as Amended

HB 316

From Housing and Community Development Reported as Amended

HB 354

From Education Reported as Committed

HB 362

From Energy Reported as Committed

HB 404

From Insurance Reported as Committed

HB 407

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HB 408

From State Government Reported as Amended

HB 411

From State Government Reported as Amended

HB 414

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HB 430

From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Amended

HB 439

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 453

From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed

HB 491

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HB 535

From Insurance Reported as Committed

HB 618

From Insurance Reported as Committed

HB 640

From Human Services Reported as Committed

HB 643

From Housing and Community Development Reported as Committed

HB 660

From Energy Reported as Amended

HB 697

From Judiciary Reported as Amended

HB 734

From Housing and Community Development Reported as Amended

HB 743

From Housing and Community Development Reported as Committed

HB 749

From Human Services Reported as Committed

HB 755

From Insurance Reported as Committed

HB 764

From Agriculture and Rural Affairs Reported as Committed

HB 819

From Education Reported as Amended

HB 861

From Agriculture and Rural Affairs Reported as Amended

HR 48

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HR 64

From Education Reported as Amended

HR 69

From State Government Reported as Committed

HR 86

From State Government Reported as Committed

HR 91

From Education Reported as Committed

HR 107

From Education Reported as Committed

HR 114

From Education Reported as Committed

SB 129

From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 45

A Resolution recognizing March 17, 2025, as "St. Patrick's Day" in Pennsylvania and celebrating the involvement of Irish Americans in the American War of Independence.       

199-3

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, March 18, 2025  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

