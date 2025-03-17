Submit Release
State Police Arrest Woman For Suspected Impaired Driving After Striking Trooper In Baltimore County

Maryland State Police News Release

(LUTHERVILLE, MD) — Maryland State Police arrested a woman for suspected impaired driving after striking a Maryland State Trooper on Interstate 695 on Friday.

The trooper, assigned to the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack, was transported by ambulance to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, Maryland, where she has since been released.
The accused is identified as Harriet Penniman Van Kleeck, 63, of Towson, Maryland. She is charged with suspected impaired driving and other related-traffic charges. She is currently being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Friday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack responded to the area of inner loop I-695, between Charles Road and York Road for a report of a trooper-involved crash. The preliminary investigation indicates that the trooper had just completed a traffic stop and was inside her marked patrol vehicle when a Honda HRV, operated by Van Kleeck, cut across two lanes and struck the patrol vehicle, which had all emergency lights activated.

I-695 was closed briefly for the crash investigation. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

 

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

