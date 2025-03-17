Indoor Ag-Con 2025 Unites Global CEA Leaders for Collaboration and Innovation

Keynotes Expo Hall Networking

Indoor Ag-Con 2025 Reports Successful 12th Annual Edition

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indoor Ag-Con 2025, the premier event for the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry, concluded its 12th annual two-day conference and expo on March 11–12 at the Westgate Las Vegas. This year’s event welcomed 1,657 attendees from around the globe—including representatives from the U.S., Canada, Australia, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Tribal Nations, and more—reinforcing its status as the key meeting place for the indoor and vertical farming industry.The 2025 edition featured the largest Indoor Ag-Con expo floor to date, with more than 300 booths showcasing cutting-edge products, technologies, and solutions designed to help grower/operators improve their businesses, increase profitability, and scale their operations effectively.“At its core, Indoor Ag-Con is about fostering collaboration, idea-sharing, and networking—and this year’s event truly delivered,” said Brian Sullivan, CEO of Indoor Ag-Con. “Bringing together C-level executives, growers, investors, tech providers, government members, academia, and key stakeholders from every facet of the CEA ecosystem, the conversations and connections made here will shape the industry’s future for years to come.”12th Annual Edition Highlights:Growing Industry Association Events & ParticipationExpanded Venue Benefits: Indoor Ag-Con’s new Westgate Las Vegas location provided increased meeting space and additional networking opportunities for industry associations.CEA Alliance: Hosted its annual meeting in conjunction with Indoor Ag-Con.International Sprout Growers Association (ISGA): Held its 33rd Annual Convention alongside the event.GLASE (Greenhouse Lighting and Systems Engineering Consortium): Returned with its Vivid Canopy Panel & Networking Event.Women in CEA Luncheon Networking: A new initiative that fostered a collaborative environment through networking, information sharing, and resource exchange.Aquaponics Association: Hosted an Expo Theater session with accompanying networking opportunities.The FarmTech Society: Welcomed both current and new members to the event.New Cultivating Excellence Awards – The CEAsIndoor Ag-Con and Inside Grower magazine launched the inaugural Cultivating Excellence Awards (CEAs) in 2025. Sponsored by bpgrower.com, the new awards recognized excellence, innovation, and leadership within the controlled environment agriculture sector. Announced at a gala awards luncheon, the winners included:Operational Excellence: Little Leaf Farms (Devens, Massachusetts & McAdoo, Pennsylvania)Good Stewardship: 80 Acres Farms (Hamilton, Ohio)Product Innovation: Dramm - CE-LineKeynote SessionsMorning Keynote – “CEA State of the Industry”:The CEA Alliance, the membership trade association representing vertical farms and greenhouse producers, presented the opening keynote. Moderated by CEA Alliance Executive Director Tom Stenzel, the session featured industry leaders including:Tisha Livingston, President, 80 Acres and CEO, Infinite AcresSkip Hulett, Vice President and General Counsel, NatureSweetAbby Prior, Chief Commercial Officer, BrightFarmsDay 2 Keynote – “Trends in Canada: Insights from Leading CEA Growers Across the Nation”:This session featured a dynamic panel of Canadian CEA leaders who discussed the latest industry innovations, sustainability strategies, and business growth opportunities. Moderated by Trina Semenchuk, Founder of Little Greenhouse That Could, the panel included:Bahram Rashti, CEO & Co-Founder, UP Vertical FarmsGabriel Forero, Head Grower, Sunterra GreenhouseValérie Terrault, Sales & Marketing Director, Gen VWorkshops, Educational Tracks & Expo Theater Panel DiscussionsPre-Event Workshops:Ceres University hosted two pre-event Food Safety Workshops designed to help industry members meet GFSI scheme requirements.Conference Sessions:The conference featured two action-packed days of educational sessions with over 90 speakers across five tracks – Technical Grower, Trends, Planning & Operations, Cannabis and the International Sprout Growers Association 33rd Annual Convention track.Expo Theater Sessions:Held on the expo floor, sessions ranging from “Growing Minds: Integrating Controlled Environment Agriculture in K–12 Education for a Healthier Future” to “Not All Hope Is Lost: Vertical Farming’s Future and Lessons from the Past,” drew packed crowds.Networking Opportunities:Attendees connected with new and old friends at daily networking events, including a conference lunch on the show floor, Expo Hall Happy Hour and the new “That’s A Wrap” closing session and celebration.Indoor Ag-Con | Philips VIP Welcome PartyBack by popular demand, Philips Horticulture LED Solutions once again teamed up with Indoor Ag-Con to kick off the 2025 edition with a VIP Welcome Party on Monday evening, March 10, at Atomic Golf. Conference speakers and industry VIPs gathered for an evening of golf, networking, cocktails, food, music, and fun—courtesy of Philips LED Horticultural Lighting.Indoor Ag-Con 2026 is scheduled for February 11–12, 2026 at the Westgate Las Vegas. For more information, please visit www.indoor.ag About Indoor Ag-ConFounded in 2013, Indoor Ag-Con has emerged as the largest trade show and conference for vertical farming, greenhouse, and controlled environment agriculture. Its events are crop-agnostic and cover all sectors of the business—from produce and legal cannabis/hemp to alternate protein and non-food crops. For more details, visit www.indoor.ag

