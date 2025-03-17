Tennessee Names New Chief Information Officer

NASHVILLE, TN – Today, Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration Commissioner Jim Bryson announced that Kristin Darby has accepted the position of Tennessee’s Chief Information Officer. Darby will take over for Stephanie Dedmon, who is set to retire on June 30 after more than 20 years of service to the state.

“Stephanie has been a visionary leader and an advocate for transformation, innovation, and security,” Commissioner Bryson stated. “Her dedication has advanced our technology capabilities and our comprehensive strategy, better preparing us for the future. I wish Stephanie all the best as she begins her well-earned retirement.”

Stephanie Dedmon has served as Tennessee's Chief Information Officer since 2018. Her innovative leadership and strong commitment to enhancing the state’s technology capabilities have been key in improving digital services, which in turn has boosted service delivery and operational efficiency.

Kristin Darby brings over 25 years of executive experience across healthcare, finance, operations, biotech, cybersecurity, and insurance. She currently serves as an Independent Director with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati. Most recently, she was the Chief Information Officer (CIO) at HarmonyCares, where she led transformative technology initiatives for value-based care delivery.

Her impressive career includes CIO roles at Envision Healthcare, Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Vanguard Health Systems/Tenet Healthcare, and the Risk Management Foundation of the Harvard Medical Institutions (CRICO). Kristin holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and management information systems from the University of South Florida and an MBA from Henley Business School. She is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) and was inducted into the CIO Hall of Fame in 2021.

“I look forward to working closely with Kristin as she continues to make significant strides in technology innovation and service delivery for our state,” said Commissioner Bryson. “She brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record for success in transformative and strategic technology leadership to the people of Tennessee.”

