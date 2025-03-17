Oregon Emergency Coordination Center Activates to Level 3 in Response to Flooding

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) has activated the State Emergency Coordination Center (ECC) to Level 3 (Regional Response) in response to widespread flooding impacting parts of western Oregon.

Heavy rain has caused flooding of small streams, creeks, and some rivers across southwest Oregon. Urban flooding is ongoing, and there is an increased risk of landslides and rockfalls in areas with steep terrain.

The National Weather Service has issued multiple Flood Warnings, and a broader Flood Advisory remains in effect for several regions across the state as part of the 2025 Statewide March Flood Monitoring effort.

Flood Warnings, Advisories, and Watches are in effect in various areas — as shown in green on the included map:

Flood Warning: Significant flooding is occurring or imminent — threat to structures and life.

Flood Advisory: Ponding on roads and minor flooding possible.

Flood Watch: Conditions are favorable for flooding — stay alert and prepared in case warnings are issued.

Multiple local and Tribal emergency operations centers are also activated, and OEM is working closely with local, Tribal, and state partners to monitor impacts and support response and recovery operations as needed. The Level 3 activation allows OEM to maintain situational awareness, facilitate information-sharing, and help fulfill resource requests from impacted jurisdictions.

Oregonians are urged to take precautions during and after this flooding event:

Stay informed: Monitor local weather forecasts and sign up for emergency alerts at ORalert.gov. View the Flood Dashboard for real-time updates on impacts and response actions.

Avoid travel if possible: Roads may be hazardous due to flooding. If you must travel, be prepared with an emergency kit, chains, and extra supplies.

If you must leave home: Check TripCheck.com for the latest road conditions. Carry a fully stocked emergency car kit. Read more about driving safety tips on the OEM blog.

Prepare for power outages: Keep flashlights, batteries, and a backup heat source on hand.

Never use generators or grills indoors, as they pose serious carbon monoxide risks.

Check on neighbors: Ensure elderly or vulnerable individuals have the supplies and support they need to stay safe and warm.

Know where to go to get warm: Warming shelters are available and listed at Oregon 211.

Review tips on 'How to Stay Safe Once the Waters Retreat,' including do not turn the electricity back on if any power outlets were below the flood line as they can spark and start a fire.

Stay Connected and Stay Safe

Be sure to follow your local emergency management agency for the latest updates and local information.

Helpful Resources:

Road Conditions: TripCheck.com

Weather Forecasts: weather.gov

Flood Dashboard: tinyurl.com/aa6z9rrt

Sign up to receive the latest news directly from OEM. To find out more about preparedness, like how to Be2Weeks Ready for disasters, visit Oregon.gov/OEM.

Photo caption: Photo of a landslide, image from the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT)

Photo caption: Photo 1 Fat Elk Road in Coos County, image from Julia Delyria

Photo caption: Photo 2 Fat Elk Road in Coos County, image from Julia Delyria