Leading to Change the World - A Powerful Memoir by Leslye Renee Kornegay, EdD

A compelling journey from housekeeper to director to doctor, defying barriers in predominantly white institutions.

… America is a place where all things are possible…who still question the power of our democracy…” — excerpt from the book

CANTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARPress is honored to be the publisher of Leading to Change the World , a groundbreaking memoir by Dr. Leslye Renee Kornegay . This deeply personal and thought-provoking book chronicles her remarkable rise from housekeeper to executive leadership, challenging societal norms and breaking through racial and gender barriers in predominantly white institutions.Dr. Kornegay’s story is one of perseverance, resilience, and determination. From humble beginnings, she navigated the challenges of higher education institutions, facing systemic barriers while carving out her own leadership path. Her journey is not just a personal triumph but a testament to the power of persistence and the will to inspire others.Throughout the book, she provides a critical perspective on racial and gender inequality, sharing her lived experiences as a Black woman in executive leadership. She highlights the struggles, triumphs, and lessons learned, offering insights into navigating spaces where diversity remains an uphill battle. Her reflections provide guidance for aspiring leaders who seek to drive meaningful change in academia and beyond.Leading to Change the World is more than just a memoir—it’s an inspiring call to action for institutions to embrace inclusivity and for individuals to step boldly into leadership roles despite systemic challenges. Dr. Kornegay’s recommendations for predominantly white institutions shed light on necessary reforms to create more equitable opportunities for all.Dr. Leslye Renee Kornegay, a seasoned executive leader and scholar, has spent over 35 years in facilities management and higher education administration. She currently serves as the Executive Director for Facilities-UEVS at Duke University and has held faculty roles for over 14 years. Dr. Kornegay is also the founder of the Kornegay Foundation, dedicated to empowering underrepresented communities. Her life’s work and research focus on leadership, racial equity, and institutional transformation.This memoir is an inspiring testament to perseverance and leadership, proving that breaking barriers is possible with courage, vision, and resilience.Purchase the book (“Leading to Change the World” by Leslye Renee Kornegay, EdD) through these links:*Barnes & Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/leading-to-change-the-world-leslye-renee-kornegay/1146331128?ean=9798894200149 *Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Leading-Change-World-Leslye-Kornegay/dp/B0DHW8CLL9/ref=monarch_sidesheet_title *Walmart: https://www.walmart.com/ip/Leading-to-Change-the-World/14907515058?classType=REGULAR&from=/search *Indigo: https://www.indigo.ca/en-ca/leading-to-change-the-world/9798894200149.html

