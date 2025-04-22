New Children’s Book 'Ryan’s New World' by Dr. Jo-Ann Petrucci Andrews Offers Comfort and Hope in a Post-Pandemic World

Ryan's New World Jo-Ann Petrucci Andrews, Ed.D., LMHC, CMHIMP ARPress

A book for all ages that gives hope for the future.

But life is different now.” — excerpt from the book

CANTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the increased prevalence of behavioral health issues, there has been a growing demand for behavioral health treatment. "Ryan’s New World," the heartfelt children’s book by Dr. Jo-Ann Petrucci Andrews and illustrated by Joseph R. Petrucci, Jr., is a touching story that captures the emotional and psychological journey of a young boy navigating the unfamiliar world brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Illustrated by Joseph R. Petrucci, Jr., this timely and moving picture book is now available from Stillwater River Publications.Written through the lens of a behavioral health therapist, Ryan’s New World speaks directly to children and families experiencing the lasting effects of social distancing, disrupted routines, and the emotional toll of global uncertainty. As Ryan copes with the absence of in-person school, strained family dynamics, and separation from his beloved grandfather, young readers are gently guided through themes of resilience, communication, and emotional wellness.“This story was inspired by the many children I’ve worked with as a therapist who’ve struggled with heightened anxiety during the pandemic,” says Dr. Andrews. “My hope is that Ryan’s New World brings comfort, starts important conversations, and shows that healing begins with understanding and connection.”The book doesn’t shy away from the challenges kids have faced, but it also offers a powerful message: even in difficult times, families can grow stronger by listening to one another, expressing their feelings, and finding new ways to connect.Dr. Jo-Ann Petrucci Andrews is a behavioral health therapist with years of experience working with children and families. Her practice focuses on emotional development, resilience, and mental wellness. Ryan's New World is her first children's book, written during the pandemic to support the emotional needs of young readers navigating a rapidly changing world. Jo-Ann is also the author of The Mindfulness of Nature, The Mindfulness of Italy, and Ryan's Extraordinary Day. She is a member of the Association of Rhode Island Authors and currently lives on a New England farm with her husband, children, and animals.The book aims to present the concepts of coping with change and uncertainty, expressing emotions in healthy ways, finding strength in family and community, and raising awareness about the importance of mental health in children. Ryan’s New World is a must-read for educators, parents, counselors, and anyone who wants to help children process and grow from the past few years.Purchase Ryan’s New World by Jo-Ann Petrucci Andrews via these links:- Walmart: https://www.walmart.com/ip/Ryan-s-New-World-Hardcover-9781955123471/488776850 - Barnes & Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/ryans-new-world-jo-ann-petrucci-andrews/1140982023 - Amazon: https://www.amazon.in/Ryans-World-Jo-Ann-Petrucci-Andrews/dp/1955123470 ARPress is a leading publishing company based in Canton, Massachusetts. As a professional publishing and marketing firm, ARPress is committed to delivering high-quality services to authors, creatives, and organizations. Specializing in both traditional and digital publishing, the company offers comprehensive support throughout the entire publishing process—from manuscript development to final production. In addition, ARPress provides strategic marketing solutions designed to enhance visibility, engage target audiences, and support long-term success. With a focus on excellence, integrity, and innovation, ARPress is a trusted partner in bringing compelling stories and impactful messages to a global audience.

