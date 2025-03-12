“The Riverndish” – A heartwarming tale by Melissa Yandle

The Riverndish Mellisa Yandle ARPress

A story that intertwines elements of fantasy and inspiration, immersing readers in an enchanting world of magic and possibility.

“The Valarins had worried that the wish would stay whole and not break apart as planned, but all their hard work had come true. The wish would soon be granted.” ” — excerpt from the book

CANTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARPress is honored to be the publisher of The Riverndish , a heartwarming and imaginative tale that invites readers on an extraordinary journey beyond our solar system. This beautifully written story explores the mystical planet of Valarious, a hidden celestial body filled with wonder, where the Valarins—magical beings who can take any shape or form—exist solely to grant wishes to mankind.Unlike mermaids or dragons, the Riverndish is a unique, otherworldly entity that feeds on hopes and dreams, carrying wishes across time and space until they reach their destined recipients. Yandle masterfully intertwines elements of fantasy and inspiration, crafting a story that touches the heart while immersing readers in an enchanting world of magic and possibility.The novel follows the mystical journey of a single, special wish—one made by a young child on Earth who longed to recreate the perfect lemon pie once made by their beloved grandmother. As this wish embarks on its voyage through the cosmos, it encounters numerous obstacles, including a detour that lands it on Mars due to a meteor shower. The passage of time threatens to diminish the child's belief in the wish ever coming true, yet the unwavering magic of Valarious ensures that all dreams are pursued until their fulfillment.As the wish finally finds its way home, the child rediscovers a treasured memory of their grandmother’s hidden recipe, ultimately bringing back a cherished family tradition. This touching resolution highlights the novel’s central message—that hope and perseverance can lead to the realization of even the most seemingly impossible dreams. Melissa Yandle is a storyteller with a vivid imagination and a deep appreciation for the magic of childhood dreams. From a young age, Yandle was fascinated by fantasy and the limitless potential of storytelling. Her writing reflects a nostalgic admiration for the innocence and wonder of youth, while also carrying an inspiring message for readers of all ages. The Riverndish is not only a product of her creative storytelling but also a tribute to the power of dreams and the importance of holding onto the things that shape us.“The Riverndish” by Melissa Yandle is a book about love, persistence, and the beauty of believing in the impossible. Whether you are a fan of fantasy or simply seeking a heartfelt story that rekindles a sense of wonder, this novel is sure to leave a lasting impression.Purchase the book (“The Riverndish” by Melissa Yandle) through these links:*ARPress: https://authorreputationpress.com/bookstore/the-riverndish/ *Barnes&Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-riverndish-melissa-yandle/1141931639 *Walmart: https://www.walmart.com/ip/The-Riverndish-Paperback/5533454946 *Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Riverndish-Melissa-Yandle/dp/B0CZ665V22/ref=monarch_sidesheet_image *eBay: https://www.ebay.com/itm/395944407755

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.