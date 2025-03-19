EarthWise Pet Opens in West Des Moines, IA, Bringing Holistic Pet Care to Local Pet Parents

The Moore Family pictured in their new EarthWise Pet store.

EarthWise Pet now open! - Owned and operated by local husband-and-wife duo Ben and Jess Moore

WEST DESMOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EarthWise Pet, a leader in holistic pet nutrition and care, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 6880 EP True Pkwy #103, West Des Moines, IA 50266. Owned and operated by local husband-and-wife duo Ben and Jess Moore, the store is dedicated to providing high-quality pet food, expert grooming services, and a curated selection of premium pet supplies. The West Des Moines location joins the EarthWise Pet family in delivering a healthier, happier lifestyle for pets and their pet parents.Ben and Jess Moore bring a wealth of experience and passion to their new venture. Ben, a Saydel High School graduate, served in the U.S. Army and was deployed to Iraq before returning to work in military recruiting, federal contracting, and as a Federal Officer for Homeland Security. During his time in government service, he demonstrated strong leadership skills and a commitment to service, working diligently to support national security initiatives. His career path later led him to the financial sector, where he became an equities trader, applying his strategic thinking and problem-solving abilities in a dynamic market environment. Outside of work, Ben enjoys golf, fishing, and traveling, always making time to spend with his wife, children, and close friends.Jess, a dedicated healthcare professional, earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing from Grand View University in 2014. She has worked extensively in medical and maternity services, where she developed a passion for building confidence in patients and providing compassionate care. While in college, Jess took part in leadership and volunteer programs, furthering her ability to connect with and support others. She also spent time in New York as an intern at Roswell Park Cancer Institute, gaining valuable hands-on experience in patient care. Her dedication to wellness and helping others led her into aesthetics, where she has spent the past two years as a nurse injector at Coachlight Clinic and Spa in West Des Moines. Jess is passionate about empowering individuals to feel their best, whether through aesthetics, wellness, or now, pet care. She enjoys travel, coffee dates, shopping, hiking, and quality time with family.Together, Ben and Jess have built a family that includes three children, two dogs, and a cat. Their lifelong love for animals played a key role in their decision to join EarthWise Pet in March 2024. Having grown up in pet-loving households, they both understand the deep emotional connection between pets and their families. The couple’s bond was solidified early on when Ben’s dog, Alexa, immediately won over Jess’ heart. Since then, their lives have been enriched by the presence of their beloved pets, making their new venture into holistic pet care a natural fit. Their new store is a reflection of their shared passion for animal wellness and community engagement.“We always want to create spaces where pet parents can find everything they need to provide their furry family members with the best care possible,” said Dianna Bailer, Chief Marketing Officer of EarthWise Pet. “Ben and Jess embody the EarthWise Pet mission, and their commitment to the community makes them the perfect addition to our growing family of stores.” EarthWise Pet West Des Moines is more than just a pet supply store; it’s a hub for education, offering Certified Pet Dietitian expertise, personalized nutrition consultations, and top-tier grooming services. Ben and Jess aim to build lasting relationships with the local pet parent community by providing tailored guidance on pet wellness and natural nutrition with the absolute best products for pets.“We’re beyond excited to bring EarthWise Pet to West Des Moines,” said Jess Moore. “We believe in holistic pet health and want to help pet parents make informed choices about their pets’ nutrition, wellness, and grooming needs. Our pets are family, and they deserve the best.”Ben and Jess invite pet parents to visit their new store, meet the team, and explore the wide range of all-natural pet foods, treats, supplements, and grooming services.For more information, visit EarthWise Pet West Des Moines or call +1 515-371-2039.EarthWise Pet is a nationally recognized pet supply and service brand committed to holistic pet nutrition, professional grooming, and pet wellness education. With a focus on natural, high-quality products, EarthWise Pet helps pet parents make informed choices to enhance their pets’ lives.

