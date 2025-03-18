Forbes Names Insigniam One of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms in 2025

Insigniam, a leading management consulting firm and an Elixirr Company, has been recognized on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Insigniam , a leading management consulting firm and an Elixirr Company specializing in organizational breakthroughs and enterprise transformation, is honored to be recognized on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms 2025 This prestigious award, presented by Forbes in collaboration with Statista Inc.—a leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider—highlights the top consulting firms across the industry. Insigniam was specifically recognized for our capability to do breakthrough work in artificial intelligence (AI).“As part of Elixirr, we are able to bring the deep AI and data capabilities and marry that with our unique methods to have people think newly, act differently and deliver breakthrough results,” says Nathan Rosenberg, Insigniam Co-founder and Elixirr Partner. “A marriage of AI and the best of being human is unique and transformative. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to remarkable client value and our ongoing mission to transform the practice of leadership and management.”The America’s Best Management Consulting Firms list is determined through a rigorous two-step methodology that includes expert and client surveys:• Expert Survey: Over 10,000 partners and executives were invited to provide recommendations for consultancies across 16 client sectors and 17 functional areas.• Client Survey: More than 1,200 clients evaluated the consulting firms they worked with over the past four years, assessing their performance across various industries and functional specialties.Statista, a global leader in industry rankings and business intelligence, conducts extensive research and analysis to publish hundreds of rankings worldwide. The America’s Best Management Consulting Firms list is a testament to the exceptional quality and expertise demonstrated by recognized firms.For more details on the Forbes list of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms 2025, please visit the Forbes website.About Insigniam, An Elixirr CompanyIn the face of complex problems and rapid change, business as usual is not enough. To succeed, leaders must breathe life into big ideas and bold commitments. Over thirty-five years ago, Insigniam pioneered the field of organizational transformation and is a trusted partner to senior executives of the world’s best-run companies for whom speed to breakthrough, innovation, and transformation are imperatives.About ElixirrElixirr is an award-winning global consulting firm working with clients across a diverse range of industries, markets, and geographies. Founded in 2009, the firm set out to be the ‘challenger consultancy’ and do things differently than the large corporate consultancies dominating the industry: working openly and collaboratively with clients from start to finish, delivering outcomes based on innovative thinking and treating each client’s business like their own. In 2020, Elixirr listed with AIM on the London Stock Exchange. Following strong organic growth, Elixirr adopted a multi-brand strategy and has since acquired seven boutique firms – Insigniam, Hypothesis Group, Responsum, Den, Coast Digital, Retearn, and iOLAP – to grow their capabilities, expand into new geographies and markets, access new clients and talent, and more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.