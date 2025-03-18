New Mexico Approves Footsteps2Brilliance as an Early Childhood Literacy Solution

Footsteps2Brilliance, a leader in early childhood literacy software, has been approved as an educational resource for school districts across New Mexico.

We are excited to support New Mexico’s early literacy initiatives. Our engaging, bilingual literacy solutions provide educators with the tools to inspire students and close achievement gaps.” — Ilene Rosenthal, Founder and CEO of Footsteps2Brilliance

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Footsteps2Brilliance , a leader in early childhood bilingual literacy software, has been approved as an accessible educational resource for school districts across New Mexico. This designation enables districts to integrate Footsteps2Brilliance into their literacy initiatives, providing an evidence-based, bilingual solution to accelerate literacy development for students from PreK through 3rd grade.The approval makes it easier for New Mexico schools to purchase and implement Footsteps2Brilliance, ensuring that students, including English learners and those in underserved communities, receive high-quality literacy instruction. As New Mexico's legislative session determines funding allocations for early childhood education, schools can expect additional funding for this key priority. This investment will support an innovative, research-backed solution proven to enhance reading outcomes."We are excited to support New Mexico’s early literacy initiatives," said Ilene Rosenthal, Founder and CEO of Footsteps2Brilliance. "Our engaging, bilingual literacy solutions provide educators with the tools to inspire students, strengthen school-to-home literacy connections, and close achievement gaps. Research shows that students using Footsteps2Brilliance for just 45 minutes a week triple their literacy gains."Las Cruces Leads the Way in Early Literacy InnovationLas Cruces Public Schools, the second-largest district in New Mexico, has already partnered with Footsteps2Brilliance to enhance early literacy instruction for its students. This partnership serves as a model for other districts across the state, demonstrating how easy it is to implement Footsteps2Brilliance and leverage its evidence-based reading strategies."Las Cruces’ partnership with Footsteps2Brilliance highlights the growing demand for innovative literacy solutions in New Mexico," said Vangie Barela, Executive Director of Early Childhood Education for Las Cruces Public Schools. "With bilingual content, interactive phonics-based learning, and real-time progress monitoring, Footsteps2Brilliance equips educators with the resources they need to help every child succeed."A Proven Solution for Literacy Success in New MexicoUsed in classrooms nationwide, Footsteps2Brilliance supports New Mexico’s early childhood education goals by providing a structured, data-driven approach to literacy learning aligned to the science of reading requirements. With interactive eBooks, phonics-based games, and AI-powered literacy insights, the platform ensures equitable access to high-quality literacy instruction for all students, including English learners and those with special needs.“As a former superintendent, I understand the challenges schools face in improving literacy outcomes,” said Dennis Muizers, Vice-President of Literacy & Leadership for Footsteps2Brilliance. “Footsteps2Brilliance provides school leaders with an effective, scalable solution that meets the diverse needs of students while giving educators the professional development and real-time data they need to personalize instruction. This is a game-changer for literacy education in New Mexico.”Next Steps for New Mexico SchoolsFootsteps2Brilliance is now available for school districts across New Mexico to integrate into their literacy programs. Schools looking to adopt Footsteps2Brilliance can learn more at Footsteps2Brilliance.com or reach out to support@footsteps2brilliance.com for implementation guidance and funding support.About Footsteps2BrillianceFootsteps2Brillianceis a leading provider of bilingual early literacy solutions, supporting children from birth through third grade. By aligning cutting-edge technology with community-driven strategies, the company partners with schools and cities to close achievement gaps and empower the next generation of learners.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.