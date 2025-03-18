VirtualPBX Business Phone Receives 2025 Internet Telephony Product of the Year Award

Business Phone Recognized for Industry Innovation

In the opinion of our judges and editorial team, Business Phone has proven to be among the best communications and technology solutions available on the market.” — Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VirtualPBX, a leading provider of business communication solutions, is proud to announce that its Business Phone product has once again been awarded the prestigious Product of the Year award by TMC, a global, integrated media company. This recognition highlights VirtualPBX’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge communication solutions that empower businesses with reliable, flexible, and feature-rich VoIP services.“I am honored to recognize VirtualPBX with a 2025 Product of the Year Award for its commitment to excellence and innovation," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "In the opinion of our judges and editorial team, Business Phone has proven to be among the best communications and technology solutions available on the market. I look forward to continued leadership from VirtualPBX.”The Internet Telephony Product of the Year award is presented annually to companies that demonstrate exceptional advancements in technology, service, and overall customer experience. VirtualPBX’s Business Phone product stood out for its scalability, security, and ability to meet the evolving needs of modern businesses.The VirtualPBX Business Phone solution provides small and medium-sized businesses with enterprise-grade call management and a user-friendly interface designed to enhance productivity and efficiency. Key features of VirtualPBX Business Phone include:- Enterprise-grade call routing for streamlined operations Seamless integrations with popular business tools- High-definition voice quality for clear communication- Customizable voicemail and call forwarding options- Robust reporting options including insights and real-time dashboards - Reliable customer support for enhanced user experienceThis award underscores VirtualPBX’s ongoing dedication to innovation in the telecommunications industry. “We are honored to receive the Product of the Year award for our Business Phone solution,” said Rachel Anderson, CMO of VirtualPBX. “At VirtualPBX, we strive to provide businesses with powerful and intuitive communication tools that support their growth and success. This recognition is a testament to our team’s hard work and our commitment to excellent customer service.”For more information about VirtualPBX and its award-winning Business Phone solution, visit virtualpbx.com/business-phone.The winners of the 2025 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year will be featured in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online and on TMCnet.About TMCThrough our news and solutions-focused editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising, TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights for making informed technology purchase decisions and successfully navigating markets. To discover more about how TMC can assist you in achieving your marketing goals through our events and online advertising, please visit www.tmcnet.com About VirtualPBXFounded in July 1997, VirtualPBX delivers premium Business Phone, Messaging, POTS replacement, and Contact Center solutions for our customers, who work in the office, remotely, and everywhere in between. We offer more than just products and services; we make your business better with quality customer care and 24/7 support.

