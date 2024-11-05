Browser Security And Detailed, Real-Time Analytics In VirtualPBX November Release

While larger businesses often have full departments dedicated to these functions, we wanted to focus on bringing meaningful management tools to small and medium businesses as well.” — Linh England, Chief Product Officer

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- VirtualPBX has announced a series of product and feature releases now available for new and existing customers focused on team management via browser security and real-time analytics. About the release, VirtualPBX Chief Product Officer, Linh England stated, “increasingly, businesses are tasked with enforcing data security policies and also making sense of customer traffic trends. While larger businesses often have full departments dedicated to these functions, we wanted to focus on bringing meaningful management tools to small and medium businesses as well. Our newest releases, SecureTeam and Insights were designed to do just that.”SecureTeam: New Security Product For Data Management And Policy EnforcementVirtualPBX has released a new product, SecureTeam , that brings browser-based security management to businesses. This product allows businesses to implement policies that secure company and customer data, keeping them compliant with industry and legal requirements, reducing risk, and improving employee productivity. SecureTeam includes the ability to:- Control what data is visible to employees by department or profile and enforce what can and cannot be shared- Monitor use of applications and browsing patterns- Detect threats like phishing, malware, and ransomeware in real-time- Use VPN to encrypt internet traffic and mask IPsInsights: New Feature Bringing Essential Call Analytics Insights is the latest feature in VirtualPBX’s robust line-up of analytics and real-time monitoring tools. This feature brings essential business analytics to small and medium sized businesses and is introduced at a lower priced plan tier than earlier analytics releases. Offered to new and existing customers, Insights brings:- A real-time Dashboard highlighting key business metrics- 13 pre-built report templates revealing core call traffic trends- Customizable data views with filters, charts, and tables- Scheduling options to send selected reports to email inboxes- Managed access by permission levelAdvanced Call Reports Is Now Advanced Call Reports + Call TaggingAn existing feature celebrated by VirtualPBX customers for allowing full customization of the call traffic reports they need to effectively run their businesses has been re-released with even more options to customize data analysis. Now called Advanced Call Reports + Call Tagging , this feature now allows customers to categorize calls by tagging them either automatically or during a live call.- Apply call disposition codes to label leads by product, signal customers that need a follow-up, or flag FCR (first call resolution)- Automatically tag departments, entry points, or call campaigns- Over 30 more report templates than InsightsAbout VirtualPBXFounded in July 1997, VirtualPBX delivers premium Business Phone, Messaging, POTS replacement, and Contact Center solutions for our customers, who work in the office, remotely, and everywhere in between. We offer more than just products and services; we make your business better with quality customer care and 24/7 support.

