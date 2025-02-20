VirtualPBX Debuts VirtualText: Transforming Customer Engagement with Business Texting

We've seen firsthand how customers prefer texting with businesses. VirtualText empowers companies to leverage this preference by offering a powerful, scalable, and user-friendly solution.” — Linh England, Chief Product Officer

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VirtualPBX, a leading provider of business communication solutions for nearly 30 years, today announced the launch of VirtualText , a powerful standalone business text messaging service. This new offering allows businesses to engage with their entire customer base or specific segments through an intuitive interface accessible online or via a dedicated mobile app.Key VirtualText FeaturesVirtualText brings the following key benefits to businesses:- Improved customer engagement with a 98% open rate for SMS messages- Reduced no-shows and improved arrival times through appointment reminders- Streamlined operations with QR code integration for check-ins and pick-ups- Enhanced marketing capabilities with drip campaigns and event remindersThe service is available in three tiers – Spark, Engage, and Amplify – to meet diverse business needs. Starting at $25 per month, VirtualText offers features such as auto-reply keywords, contact management, and saved responses. Higher tiers include advanced capabilities like drip campaigns, blasts, scheduled messages and automation options like:- Hubspot and Pipedrive CRMs- Google Chat and Slack Internal Communication Apps- Microsoft Teams- Webhooks- APIVirtualText AvailabilityRecognizing the unique needs of small businesses, including sole proprietors, VirtualText plans provide options for up to 50 users and include a range of included messages. This scalability is particularly beneficial for businesses looking to grow their customer engagement without the burden of complex systems or high costs.About VirtualPBXFounded in July 1997, VirtualPBX delivers premium Business Phone, Messaging, POTS replacement, and Contact Center solutions for our customers, who work in the office, remotely, and everywhere in between. We offer more than just products and services; we make your business better with quality customer care and 24/7 support.VirtualPBX is currently available in the USA with 24/7 support to assist with setup and registration. For more information, please visit virtualpbx.com/virtualtext

