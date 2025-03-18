OptusApp logo Landlord Self-Serve Console

OptusApp welcomes potential investors on its journey, and launches a ground breaking cost-down AI Voice driven service for the housing sector.

A great opportunity for AI-Voice investors. A unique UK based PropTech solution for AI consumer engagement.” — Gerry Kelly

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI-Voice Consumer Surveys -- OptusApp Invites Investors to Join the Journey

– OptusApp is actively seeking investors to support the expansion of its ground breaking AI-Voice service, designed to revolutionize how residential landlords conduct mandatory surveys in UK and Ireland. With demand for efficient, cost-effective, and compliant survey solutions growing, OptusApp offers a prime opportunity for investment in this cutting-edge AI technology.

OptusApp’s AI-Voice service enhances productivity, streamlines data collection, and significantly reduces costs for social housing providers. With regulatory requirements tightening, landlords need intelligent and scalable alternatives to traditional call centre based survey collection methods. The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) mandates that landlords collect and report on Tenant Satisfaction Measures (TSMs) annually, with voice calls identified as the most effective survey method. According to the RSH’s Headline Report (November 2024), 65% of completed surveys were by telephone calls, and 86% of landlords outsource these tasks to external providers.

Revolutionizing Resident Engagement with AI

OptusApp’s AI-Voice service harnesses state-of-the-art AI technology powered by Large Language Models (LLMs) to facilitate dynamic, human-like conversations with tenants, but crucially does not “pretend” to be a human. A standout feature of the service is its adaptability, allowing landlords to customize surveys in multiple languages and regional accents to enhance accessibility and engagement. Additionally, call scheduling can be tailored to align with tenant availability, maximizing response rates and ensuring high-quality data collection.

Enhancing Productivity and Cost Efficiency

By leveraging OptusApp’s AI-Voice service, landlords can eliminate traditional call-centre constraints, drastically reducing operational costs while improving data accuracy and consistency. The AI-Voice agent operates 24/7, offering an unmatched level of scalability and efficiency.

“We aim to be disruptive both in terms of process efficiency and overall cost reduction,” said Gerry Kelly, CEO of OptusApp. “Our AI-powered solution will support multiple digital channels, but we expect the most significant adoption will be through voice calls. We’re committed to assisting landlords in meeting their regulatory obligations while delivering scalable, tech-driven, cost-down solutions. It’s a turnkey service including perception surveys and full TSM report generation”

A Prime Opportunity for Investors

With the UK’s social housing sector undergoing rapid transformation, OptusApp is actively welcoming investors to participate in this growth opportunity. The company is seeking partners who recognize the potential of AI-driven efficiency in consumer engagement and regulatory compliance. Investors interested in participating in the next phase of AI-powered housing technology are encouraged to connect with OptusApp’s leadership team.

About OptusApp

OptusApp is a pioneering provider of digital solutions for the UK and Ireland’s social housing sector, focused on leveraging AI technology for tenant engagement, self-service solutions, and operational optimization.

Media Contact:

Gerry Kelly, CEO

gerry@optusapp.com

+44 (0)777 5816163

https://optusapp.com

OptusApp AI-Voice TSM Service

