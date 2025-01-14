OptusApp and Calico Homes Achieve 50% Tenant Registration with New Resident App

OptusApp logo Calico multi-lingual app

Over 50% Tenant Registration in Week 1 for OptusApp & Calico Homes

Residents know what they want, and Calico Homes have been quite strategic in selecting OptusApp, a native smartphone app with accompanying web-portal option.” — Gerry Kelly

UNITED KINGDOM, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OptusApp and Calico Homes are pleased to share their initial success with the introduction of the Calico Connect smartphone app. More than 50% of the first 1000 customers who were invited have installed and accessed the app within the first week of its rollout.

This follows a successful pilot with an initial group of around 100 customers in early November 2024. The rollout has been bolstered by an effective communications plan which began several months before launch and has continued with regular updates, key features and opportunities for customers to input and participate in co-design and testing.

Additionally Calico developed an engaging welcome pack which provided customers with an overview of the app and ‘how to’ guide to offer support as customers adjust to managing their tenancy online. The steps are intuitive making it very easy for customers to get going.

The Calico Connect app, a SaaS offering from OptusApp, is designed to streamline communication and enhance customer experience. Key features include:

• Reporting Repairs: Customers can easily log and track repair requests, saving time and ensuring timely resolutions, as well as booking repair appointments for plumbing, joinery, gas, and electric

• 2-Way Messaging: Seamless communication between customers and Calico Homes, fostering stronger relationships.

• Rent Account Management and Payments: Customers can view their rent balances and make payments directly through the app, simplifying rent account management.

Additional features will be added to the app in the coming weeks, including :

• Reporting anti-social behaviour (ASB)

• Booking appointments for more types of repairs

• Making a complaint

• Completing TSM and other online surveys

Recognising the diverse backgrounds of its customers, the app also includes support for six selectable languages: English, Urdu, Polish, Kurdish, Farsi, and Arabic, ensuring accessibility for all users with more to be added in the coming months.

Speaking about the successful rollout, Helen Thompson, Deputy Chief Executive at Calico Homes, said: "This is such a positive start for us to see so many customers are already onboard. As the app continues to develop, we're well on the way to our customers being able to access our services 24 hours a day.

"Whilst we know an app isn't for everyone, for those customers who chose to contact us online, it's able to provide a better customer experience. They can be reassured that we're getting the basics right.

"Most importantly, it will free up our teams to improve our service offer for those customers whose issues may be more complex or who will benefit from us spending more time with them face-to-face."

Gerry Kelly, CEO of OptusApp, added: “Many social housing landlords struggle to get a 20%~25% adoption rate for their legacy tenants web-portal. But Calico Homes have been quite strategic in selecting a native smartphone app, with accompanying web-portal option. Consumers know what they want, and with the smartphone as the device of choice, they really appreciate an intuitive, powerful and resident-centric solution such as Calico Connect”

Looking at the rapid adoption of the Calico Connect app marks a significant milestone for both Calico Homes and OptusApp, signalling the growing importance of technology in the housing sector. With a foundation of strong user engagement, Calico Homes plans to continue promoting the app’s usage and updates to further support its residents.

About Calico Homes:

Calico Homes provide housing for people who most need it, including families, people who live alone, older people, and people who might be at risk. They have more than 5,000 properties in the Burnley area and they are always building more.

About OptusApp:

OptusApp is unique in the UK social housing sector as the only provider of a powerful tenant self-serve solutions in a native smartphone app format. Reporting repairs or ASB, paying rent, distribution of TSM surveys and accessing private documentation are just some of the core elements of the OptusApp solution. OptusApp is suitable for landlords of all sizes, is system agnostic and will integrate with any HMS or CRM. It is supplied on a simple SaaS commercial model, on a per-tenant usage basis (no additional fees for Support and Maintenance).

For further details contact Gerry Kelly (gerry@optusapp.com 0777 5816163), or visit https://optusapp.com

