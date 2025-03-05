Karibu Community Homes Rolls Out Innovative Resident App

My Karibu Tenant's Self-Serve Smartphone App OptusApp logo

Karibu add 13 language options to their residents self-serve app

Karibu Community Homes have added 13 languages to their tenant's self-serve app -- a first for the BAME community.” — Gerry Kelly

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karibu Community Homes is proud to announce the successful rollout of its revised and refreshed powerful tenant app to all its residents extending it to tenants of the former Westway Housing Association. The app, developed by OptusApp, a specialist in social housing self-serve solutions, is set to transform how residents engage with their housing provider, making key services more accessible and efficient.

The app is designed to provide a seamless, user-friendly experience, allowing residents to manage essential aspects of their tenancy at their fingertips. Key features include:

• Reporting Repairs – Residents can log maintenance requests quickly and easily, ensuring prompt attention to issues.

• Paying Rent – Secure and convenient payment options directly through the app.

• Two-Way Messaging – A direct communication channel between residents and Karibu Community Homes for improved engagement.

• Access to Key Documents – Residents can retrieve important documents, policies, and updates published by Karibu.

Karibu Community Homes was formed in 2024 following the merger of Inquilab Housing Association and Westway Housing Association, creating the UK’s largest Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) registered provider. This significant merger strengthened the organisation’s commitment to providing quality housing and services to its diverse resident base. The introduction of the new resident app marks another major step in Karibu’s digital transformation journey, ensuring improved service delivery and resident satisfaction.

To ensure inclusivity and accessibility for its diverse communities, Karibu Community Homes has introduced multilingual support within the app. Residents can now navigate and use the app in 13 languages: English, Polish, Urdu, Kurdish, Arabic, Farsi, Somali, Punjabi, Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Gujarati and Albanian. This initiative is part of Karibu’s commitment to breaking language barriers and ensuring all residents can easily access essential services and support.

“We are delighted to launch this new app in partnership with OptusApp,” said Gary Clark, Director of Customer and Communities at Karibu Community Homes. “Our goal is to empower residents with easy-to-use digital tools that enhance their experience and simplify key interactions. By enabling online self-service options, we’re making it easier for our residents to access support, report issues, and manage their tenancies effectively.”

Bianca, a resident and one of the testers of the app, shared her enthusiasm about the new platform: "My Karibu app is a game changer in accessing various Karibu services."

"With My Karibu App, the whole process moving forward can become an absolute dream. It’s a great app—everything is so organised when a tenant is aided with it. I just want to help myself more and stay on top of things before bills or debt stay on top of me." – Remaro, Karibu Resident.

OptusApp, a leading provider of digital solutions for social housing, brings its expertise in resident engagement and self-serve solutions to this partnership. The company has a strong track record of developing innovative digital solutions tailored for housing associations and local authorities across the UK.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Karibu Community Homes to provide a resident app that delivers real value,” said Gerry Kelly, CEO at OptusApp. “Our platform is designed to improve communication, streamline service requests, and ultimately enhance the resident experience. With the app’s intuitive interface and powerful features, Karibu’s residents can now access vital services with greater ease and efficiency.”

Rollout of the app to former Westway residents is just the beginning, with plans to add additional features and expand availability across Karibu Community Homes in the near future. The initiative underscores Karibu’s commitment to embracing digital innovation and improving service delivery for its residents.

About Karibu Community Homes:

Karibu Community Homes is a housing provider committed to delivering safe, high-quality, and affordable homes across London and the South East. Formed from the merger of Inquilab and Westway in 2024, we are dedicated to building strong, inclusive communities while empowering our residents through great services and support.

About OptusApp:

OptusApp is a leading provider of digital solutions for the social housing sectors in the UK and Ireland, focused on innovation and efficiency. Its services include AI-powered tools for tenant engagement, tenant self-serve and operational improvement.

Contact: Gerry Kelly, CEO at gerry@optusapp.com or +44 (0)777 5816163 https://optusapp.com

