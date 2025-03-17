Maze Lounge Rebirths as Golden Door With Kings Table Exclusive Party in Miami

Golden Door's Upcoming "Kings Table Exclusive Dinner" hosted by Ziggy Ziegler

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Friday, March 21, 2025, Golden Door, formerly known as Maze Lounge Miami, will host the Kings Table Exclusive Dinner Party, an evening blending high fashion, curated entertainment, and fine dining in an intimate luxury setting.The event is hosted by Ziggy Zeigler, a performer and creative force known for his dynamic approach to stage production and live entertainment. Zeigler has built a reputation in high-profile entertainment circles, bringing a fresh perspective to music and event experiences.Golden Door is led by Billy Karasik and Maxim Vergun, two industry leaders known for their work in luxury hospitality and nightlife. Karasik, a veteran in fine dining and entertainment, is the founder of Red Wine with Fish Gourmet Kitchens, a premier event planning and gourmet dining enterprise in Manhattan. He is also the creator of Green Room, a private Soho nightclub known for drawing celebrities and industry elites, and has been behind exclusive hospitality experiences such as the Salon at the W Hotel. His expertise lies in blending high-end dining with immersive entertainment, shaping luxury experiences for an elite clientele.Vergun, a well-known figure in Miami’s nightlife scene, has transformed Golden Door into a sought-after venue for high-profile events. Under his leadership, the space has hosted performances by DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, Meek Mill, Afrojack, and Steve Aoki, as well as serving as the preferred location for major events including Miami Swim Week and Art Basel afterparties. His ability to curate top-tier entertainment has established Golden Door as one of the premier nightlife destinations in Miami.The Kings Table Exclusive Dinner Party will begin at 9 PM with a red carpet reception welcoming prominent figures from the entertainment, fashion, and business worlds. The evening will feature an exclusive Miami debut performance by Crazy Horse Paris, a world-renowned cabaret known for its avant-garde dance and artistry. DJ Ex, an American DJ and producer recognized for his electronic music hits, will set the tone for the night, while DJ Golden Boy, an internationally known luxury nightlife DJ, will curate the evening’s music with a mix of high-energy and sophisticated soundscapes.The night will culminate with the Branson Cognac King’s Table Dinner Party, offering a gourmet dining experience paired with surprise celebrity guests and exclusive entertainment. Presented in partnership with Branson Cognac and Le Chemin Du Roi, the event will provide an unparalleled blend of fine dining, music, and high-profile networking in the heart of Miami.EVENT DETAILS:DATE: Friday, March 21, 2025TIME: 9:00 PM (Press check-in: 8:30 PM)PLACE: Golden Door formerly known as Maze Lounge Miami – 300 S Biscayne Blvd, Unit C-202B, Miami, FL 33131Golden Door is poised to be the defining event of the season. Presented in partnership with Branson Cognac and Le Chemin Du Roi, this night is more than an event—it is set to be an immersion into a world of unparalleled elegance, influence, and prestige.

