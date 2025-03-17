‘Tales of Newel and Doren: The Gorgon’s Fury’ Debuts at No. 4 on New York Times list

THE GORGON'S FURY

Brandon Mull’s latest Fablehaven adventure proves staying power of series

After sharing many ‘Fablehaven’ adventures from a human perspective, I thought it would be fun to tell a ‘Fablehaven’ journey from the point of view of the magical creatures.” — Brandon Mull

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York Times bestselling author Brandon Mull has returned to publishing’s premier list with his brand new addition to the famed ‘Fablehaven’ universe. ‘Tales of Newel and Doren: The Gorgon’s Fury’ will appear at No. 4 on the March 23 edition of the Children’s Middle Grade Hardcover list.“After sharing many ‘Fablehaven’ adventures from a human perspective, I thought it would be fun to tell a ‘Fablehaven’ journey from the point of view of the magical creatures,” Mull said, while celebrating the news with one of his longtime publishers, Shadow Mountain “Newel and Doren are the most irresponsible characters at ‘Fablehaven,’” Mull added. “They’ve served as the comic relief throughout ‘Fablehaven’ and ‘Dragonwatch,’ and I wanted to see what might happen if the satyrs got into a situation where they had to be the heroes.”First-week readers agree. In addition to its bestselling numbers, ‘Tales of Newel and Doren’ has a 4.8 rating on Amazon.Mull added his excitement that new readers can discover the world of ‘Fablehaven’ through the ‘Tales of Newel and Doren,’ and that experienced Fablehaven readers can experience an adventure from a fresh perspective. “For those who have never read ‘Fablehaven,” Mull said, ‘Tales of Newel and Doren’ is a great place to start.”‘Tales of Newel and Doren: The Gorgon’s Fury,’ the eleventh novel to take place in the beloved world of ‘Fablehaven,’ is available in hardcover, audio, and ebook everywhere books are sold.About Brandon Mull:Brandon Mull is the #1 New York Times best-selling author of the Fablehaven, Dragonwatch, Beyonders, Five Kingdoms, and The Candy Shop War series. A kinetic thinker, Brandon enjoys bouncy balls, squeezable stress toys, and popping bubble wrap. He lives in Utah in a happy little valley near the mouth of a canyon with his wife, Erlyn, their eleven children, three mischievous cats, and a brood of chickens. Brandon loves meeting his readers and hearing about their experiences with his books.About the Publisher:Shadow Mountain is a general trade publisher of fiction and non-fiction. We’re the publisher of the New York Times bestselling series Fablehaven and the sequel series Dragonwatch by Brandon Mull. We’re also known for our Proper Romanceline of sweet romances. Non-fiction titles include cookbooks from popular bloggers Six Sisters’ Stuff as well as the New York Times best-selling history book 7 Tipping Points that Saved the World. Finally, our best-selling fiction titles include Jason F. Wright’s Christmas Jars—now a major motion picture, and the award-winning The Rent Collector by Camron Wright. We cultivate stories worth telling, questions worth exploring, and beauty worth sharing to improve the lives of families, children, and our society.

The Gorgon's Fury: Tales of Newel & Doren, A Fablehaven Adventure | OFFICIAL BOOK TRAILER | TOP TEN

