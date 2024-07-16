Keenly, Smarter Benefits, Launches Employee Benefits Firm in Boise, Idaho

Keenly's business logo Keenly: Smarter benefits for a smart workplace. Keenly's mission? The success of employers with their employee benefits.

Keenly transforms employee benefits with smart solutions

BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keenly announces its official brand launch, introducing a fresh approach to employee benefits designed to meet the rapidly evolving needs of modern workplaces.

The company's story began with one thought: Taking care of each other can change the world. With the complexities of the American healthcare system – from skyrocketing costs to intricate compliance rules – Keenly recognizes employers' challenges in navigating the benefits landscape. Committed to guiding employers through the compliance and benefits maze, they address shifting compliance rules and regulations head-on and create custom benefits solutions that make healthcare accessible and affordable.

"Navigating the healthcare system can feel like solving a puzzle with constantly rising costs, changing compliance requirements, and the need to attract and retain top talent," says Lindsay Clarke Youngwerth, Founder of Keenly. "Our mission is to make the complex world of employee benefits simple and accessible, ensuring every employer and employee can access healthcare easily and confidently."

Keenly was created to simplify benefits challenges and provide solutions that enable employers to focus on running their businesses. Whether an employer is fully insured, level-funded, or self-insured, Keenly works with the leadership team to create a custom program that matches the employee population's needs. Integrating solutions into benefits packages such as direct primary care, specialty pharmaceutical programs, client advocacy, HR, and technology support empowers employers with a smarter way to approach and manage their employee benefits.

Clarke Youngwerth explains, "Happy, healthy employees are workplace superheroes, and this belief drives us to innovate and stay ahead of traditional brokers, offering a better, smarter benefits solution to support our Idaho workforce. We allow employers to focus on their business and foster a healthier, happier, and more engaged team."

"When employers discover the power of smart group benefits, they craft a future where every employee thrives," Youngwerth adds.

Keenly is excited to embark on this journey and provide the support and solutions needed to create a thriving workplace.

###

About Keenly

Keenly is dedicated to transforming the employee benefits landscape for Idaho employers with innovative, smart solutions tailored to the needs of modern workplaces. With a focus on cost management, compliance simplification, and meaningful benefits, Keenly empowers employers to create healthy, engaged, and thriving teams. For more information, visit keenlybenefits.com.