UAGC Announces 2025 Culture of Care Summit to Foster Student Success and Well-Being

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) is proud to announce the 2025 Culture of Care Summit , a premier virtual event dedicated to fostering a student-centered, inclusive, and supportive learning and working environment. This free two-day event will take place on March 26-27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT, welcoming faculty, staff, students, and thought leaders from across the education and workforce sectors.Building on the success of previous summits, the 2025 Culture of Care Summit will offer a dynamic platform for attendees to explore strategies that strengthen student and employee engagement, belonging, and overall well-being. This year’s event will feature inspiring keynote speakers, interactive workshops, and over 85 live and pre-recorded sessions focused on holistic student and employee support, and institutional best practices.“At UAGC, we recognize that a strong Culture of Care is essential for student success,” said Tony Farrell , dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and interim dean of the Forbes School of Business and Technologyat UAGC. “This summit reinforces our commitment to fostering an environment where students feel supported academically, personally, and professionally.”The Culture of Care initiative at UAGC is grounded in five key pillars: Communicate, Advocate, Respect, Empower, and Student-Centered. These principles guide efforts to provide academic excellence, personalized learning opportunities, and comprehensive support systems that help students thrive. Sessions at the summit will cover topics such as self-care, compliance, student engagement, and organizational leadership, providing actionable insights for attendees to implement within their institutions and communities.“Creating a culture of care extends beyond the classroom,” said Farrell. “By bringing together experts and practitioners, we aim to equip participants with practical tools to build inclusive and supportive learning environments that drive long-term success.”The event is free to attend, and registration is now open. For more information and to reserve a spot, visit www.uagc.edu/care ###The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) is an accredited online institution dedicated to providing accessible, flexible, and high-quality education to adult learners. With a strong commitment to academic excellence and student achievement, UAGC empowers students to reach their educational and career goals in a supportive and innovative learning environment. For more information about UAGC, visit www.uagc.edu

