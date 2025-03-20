Lumea, AIRA Matrix, and Acupath partnered to provide a Diagnostic AI Solution for the URO17® Bladder Cancer Biomarker

LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lumea , a leader in digital pathology solutions. AIRA Matrix Private Limited, an innovative technology company for AI-based diagnostic, prognostic, and predictive applications in cancer care. Acupath, a leading provider of sub-specialized anatomic and molecular pathology services. These companies have joined forces to deliver an AI-based solution to assist in the diagnosis of urinary bladder cancers through cytopathological examination.This joint effort ensures the availability of AI solutions that improve the accuracy and turnaround time of bladder cancer diagnosis by automating the quantification of the URO17test. URO17, an antibody that detects the presence of the novel biomarker Keratin 17 (K17), is a non-invasive immunocytochemical urine test that is used in conjunction with traditional urine cytology to assist in the diagnosis and management of bladder cancer.“This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our mission to improve the standard of care through innovative AI solutions. By collaborating with Acupath, we aim to provide pathologists with powerful tools to make accurate diagnoses and help improve treatment decisions and patient outcomes,” said Chaith Kondragunta, CEO of AIRA Matrix.John Cucci, Chief Sales Officer of Acupath, emphasizing the potential of this partnership, said, “The URO17 bladder cancer biomarker has 6 years of proven clinical utility, numerous peer-reviewed published papers, and significant financial upside for labs. The addition of this innovative algorithm helps deliver the best possible quality and patient care while materially improving the workflow efficiency related to case sign out. Acupath appreciates the opportunity to collaborate with cutting-edge companies like AIRA Matrix and Lumea.”"We are excited about this collaboration and the development of an innovative algorithm that will enhance diagnostics and, ultimately, improve patient care. By partnering with leading artificial intelligence developers and cutting-edge pathology laboratories, Lumea continues to deliver the most advanced digital platform and workflow solutions,” Said James Thackeray, Lumea's Chief Commercial Officer.Together, this partnership aims to advance pathology diagnostics and deliver high-quality patient care through digital solutions.About LumeaLumea is the U.S. leader in primary clinical digital pathology, processing the highest volume of digital cases nationwide. With over a decade of expertise, its innovative tissue-handling technology and AI-driven workflows set a new standard for efficiency, quality, and cancer diagnostics. With a global presence spanning five continents, Lumea supports over half of the U.S. urology market and top dermatology and gastroenterology groups, optimizing tissue integrity, boosting detection rates, and delivering measurable ROI. By placing patients at the core, Lumea is transforming pathology for a more precise and efficient future. Learn more at www.lumeadigital.com About AIRA Matrix:Delivers artificial intelligence solutions for healthcare and life sciences applications. Our innovative products and services drive efficiency, enhance diagnostic accuracy, and provide data-driven insights from digitally scanned images. Our comprehensive AI-driven suite for drug discovery and development, streamlines pre-analytical quality control, facilitates tissue triage, and optimizes safety and efficacy assessments, accelerating breakthrough discoveries. Our healthcare portfolio offers diagnostic, prognostic, and predictive tools that facilitate risk stratification and enable personalized therapy planning, thus improving treatment outcomes, visit www.airamatrix.com About AcupathAcupath, a nationwide provider of sub-specialized anatomic and molecular pathology services, was the first lab to introduce URO17 in 2019, and has collaborated with leading urology practices and commercial labs across the US to improve patient care and the bottom line. Acupath offers both global and TC/PC services and has an extensive test menu that includes UroVysion™ FISH, PTEN ERG FISH, HPV ISH, and UTI PCR testing. To learn more, email URO17@acupath.com or visit www.acupath.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.