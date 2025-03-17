Submit Release
Paving Work to Prompt Ramp Closure, Detour

Monday, March 17, 2025 | 09:28am

Nashville, Tenn. - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will close a lane and on-ramp to Interstate 65, prompting a detour in Maury County.

On Tuesday, March 18, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., TDOT crews will close Lane 2 (second from left) of Interstate 65 southbound at mile marker 52.70 in Maury County. Crews will also close the on-ramp to I-65 southbound from Saturn Parkway (SR 396). Motorists will follow a detour from Saturn Parkway northbound to the June Lake exit, where they will enter I-65 southbound. Lane closures are necessary for workers to mill and pave a portion of I-65.

As always, drivers are reminded to slow down, allow for extra time for travel, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee can be up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

Motorists can alert TDOT to potholes by calling the TDOTFIX Hotline at 833-TDOTFIX or using this online form: TDOT Maintenance Request. The TDOT SmartWay Map (https://smartway.tn.gov) provides the latest construction activity traffic updates. Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.

 

