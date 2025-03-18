The Future of Accessibility: AAVAA Introduces Multi-Device Control

AAVAA Multi-Device Control

AAVAA Unveils New Multi-Device Connection and Control Feature, Empowering Users with Greater Independence.

With this new feature, AAVAA sets a new benchmark in accessibility, helping people manage multiple devices with ease.” — Dr. Naeem Komeilipoor, Founder, President & CTO of AAVAA

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AAVAA, a Canadian leader in assistive technology, is launching a new feature that will enable users to control multiple devices with a single Blink & Click Head-Mouse.The new update will allow users to switch between different smart devices and keep controlling hands-free and voice-free. This feature will include simultaneous control for computers, smartphones, and tablets across multiple platforms, enhancing flexibility and accessibility.Users can now switch between devices using simple gestures or through AAVAA’s intuitive app, alleviating the struggle of constantly reconnecting assistive devices. This hands-free functionality empowers individuals to take control of their technology, making everyday tasks easier and more independent.“Every innovation at AAVAA is driven by our mission to give people more freedom and control over their lives,” said Dr. Naeem Komeilipoor, Founder and CTO of AAVAA. “With this new feature, AAVAA sets a new benchmark in accessibility, helping people manage multiple devices with ease. By breaking down barriers to technology, we are enabling individuals—not only those with disabilities but also seniors, caregivers, and anyone seeking more efficient, hands-free control—to live more independently.”The new multi-device control feature is now available as part of the latest software update for their CE and FCC certified Blink & Click Head Mouse, offering a seamless and user-friendly experience across a wide range of platforms.About AAVAAAAVAA is a leading provider of accessible technology solutions dedicated to breaking down barriers and improving accessibility for individuals with disabilities, as well as enabling hands-free command and control in a variety of consumer and professional applications. With a range of innovative products and services, AAVAA strives to empower and enhance the lives of people by leveraging the power of technology. To learn more, watch the AAVAA Press Kit here

The Future of Accessibility: AAVAA Introduces Multi-Device Control

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.