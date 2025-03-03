FCC-Certified: AAVAA’s Head-Mouse Expands to U.S. Market

AAVAA FCC Certification Press Release

AAVAA’s Blink & Click Head-Mouse devices receive approval from the FCC, Expanding Hands-Free Accessibility to the U.S.

Achieving FCC certification is a significant milestone for AAVAA, and we are thrilled to bring our innovative, hands-free solutions to the U.S.” — Dr. Naeem Komeilipoor, Founder and CTO of AAVAA

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AAVAA, a Canadian leader in assistive technology, has received FCC certification, for its Blink & Click Head Mouse devices, ensuring compliance with U.S. regulatory standards for electromagnetic compatibility and safety. AAVAA is now able to expand across the U.S. accessibility market and empower individuals with mobility and communication challenges.AAVAA Devices offer full mouse functionality using only head movements and facial expressions. Users can right-click, drag-and-drop or double-click without the need for hands or voice controls, enabling accessible control of computers, smartphones, and smart home systems.“Achieving FCC certification is a significant milestone for AAVAA, and we are thrilled to bring our innovative, hands-free solutions to the U.S.,” said Dr. Naeem Komeilipoor, Founder and CTO of AAVAA. “Proudly designed and made in Canada, our technology is all about empowering individuals with greater independence and accessibility. As Canada’s closest ally, the U.S. is a key partner in our mission to have a global impact, and we are excited to expand our reach and support individuals worldwide with our groundbreaking assistive technology.”-Dr. Naeem Komeilipoor, Founder, Inventor and CTO of AAVAAAAVAA’s Blink & Click Head Mouse offer a robust range of customizable accessibility options and connect across multiple platforms such as MacOS, iOS, Android, and Windows, supporting multi-device control for a smooth, user-friendly experience.AAVAA extends its gratitude to its team, partners, and stakeholders for their unwavering support in achieving this milestone.About AAVAAAAVAA is a leading provider of accessible technology solutions dedicated to breaking down barriers and improving accessibility for individuals with disabilities, as well as enabling hands-free command and control in a variety of consumer and professional applications. With a range of innovative products and services, AAVAA strives to empower and enhance the lives of people by leveraging the power of technology. To learn more, watch the AAVAA Press Kit here

