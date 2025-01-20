Submit Release
AAVAA Devices Now CE Certified for European Market

AAVAA’s glasses and headband devices are now CE certified, meeting European safety standards and enabling reliable assistive technology for hands-free control.

Achieving CE certification underscores AAVAA’s commitment to excellence in safety, quality, and innovation, affirming that our devices meet the most rigorous European standards.”
— Dr. Naeem Komeilipoor, Founder and CTO of AAVAA
MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AAVAA has received CE certification for its wearable BCI glasses and headbands, enabling hands-free, voice-free control of various smart devices. This certification ensures that AAVAA’s products meet the highest health, safety, and environmental standards required within the European Economic Area (EEA). It allows AAVAA to expand its neuro-devices across the European market, while also supporting research and medical applications through health monitoring and BCI technologies.

“Achieving CE certification underscores AAVAA’s commitment to excellence in safety, quality, and innovation, affirming that our devices meet the most rigorous European standards. This milestone reflects our mission to redefine possibilities and enhance accessibility, positively impacting lives across Europe and around the world.”
-Dr. Naeem Komeilipoor, Founder and CTO of AAVAA

AAVAA devices allow users to control their devices effortlessly through head movements and facial gestures, such as blinks, enabling them to navigate and control their computers, smart home devices, smart TVs, cellphones, and more, all without the need for hand or voice controls.

AAVAA’s award-winning technology connects via Bluetooth to multiple platforms such as MacOS, iOS, Android, and Windows, providing user-friendly solutions that help people worldwide, especially those with accessibility challenges.

About AAVAA
AAVAA is a leading provider of accessible technology solutions dedicated to breaking down barriers and improving accessibility for individuals with disabilities, as well as enabling hands-free command and control in a variety of consumer and professional applications. With a range of innovative products and services, AAVAA strives to empower and enhance the lives of people by leveraging the power of technology. To learn more, watch the AAVAA Press Kit here.

