Where Do You Go When the Taxman Calls with Lisa Sperow

Low-Income Taxpayer Clinics ensure the fairness and integrity of the tax system by educating low-income taxpayers about their rights and responsibilities.

It is extremely rewarding when we are able to help low-income taxpayers who have nowhere else to turn for assistance when they have a conflict with the IRS.” — Executive Director Lisa Sperow

MONTEREY/SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SideBar podcast on The Legal Talk Network welcomes Lisa Sperow, Executive Director of the Cal Poly Low Income Tax Clinic. Her topic for the episode published Tuesday morning, March 18, 2025 is “Where Do You Go When the Taxman Calls?” Elisabeth “Lisa” Sperow has been the Executive Director of the Cal Poly Low Income Taxpayer Clinic since October 2012. Low-Income Taxpayer Clinics (LITCs) ensure the fairness and integrity of the tax system by educating low-income taxpayers about their rights and responsibilities. They do this by providing pro bono representation to taxpayers in tax disputes with the IRS by conducting outreach and education to taxpayers who speak English as a second language (ESL), and by identifying and advocating for issues that impact low-income taxpayers.Cohost Jackie Gardina noted that "Lisa and the students who assist her in the taxpayer clinic help community members navigate a confusing and complex tax system that can be overwhelming and frightening for low-income taxpayers.” Sperow added, “We also educate our clients and the broader community about potential scams and misinformation that frequently circulate around tax time.”After growing up on the Central Coast, Lisa graduated with Honors from the University of California, Davis with a degree in International Relations and first in her class from The University of Oklahoma College of Law. After law school, Sperow clerked for the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit. She then entered the Honors Program for the United States Department of Justice. She served as a trial lawyer in DOJ’s Civil Division, Commercial Litigation Branch in Washington, D.C. before returning to the Central Coast to join the Accounting and Law Area at the Cal Poly Orfalea College of Business in 2001.Cohost Mitch Winick pointed out that, “Lisa reflects our theme of ‘Optimism in Action’ for the third season of SideBar in her other community activities as well. She actively volunteers in her community by serving as a Judge Pro Tem for the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court, a Fellow to the American Bar Foundation, the Legal Advisor for Community Action Partnership, and as a Board Member for the San Luis Obispo County Women Lawyers Association. She frequently speaks at local and national conferences on issues related to taxation, effective legal representation, constitutional rights, and legal ethics.In addition to her experience leading the taxpayer clinic, Sperow has taught courses in International Law, Business Law, Constitutional Law, Business Ethics, Torts, Legal Research and Writing, Applied Accounting Auditing and Tax Research, and Employment Law at Cal Poly, The George Washington University College of Law, and Cuesta College.”To listen to Lisa Sperow’s SideBar season three episode with law deans Jackie Gardina and Mitch Winick, hear previous episodes, read our blog, learn about future guests, and to contact the co-hosts with ideas, comments, or questions, go to www.sidebarmedia.org

