SideBar: Optimism in Action Podcast Welcomes Monica White, CEO and President of Food Share Ventura County

Hundreds of Food Share Ventura County volunteers work tirelessly to sort, rescue, purchase, and distribute over a million pounds of food each month.

As Ventura County’s regional food bank, Food Share annually distributes nearly 20 million pounds of food to more than 250,000 hungry friends and neighbors.” — Monica White, President/CEO of Food Share Ventura County

MONTEREY/VENTURA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SideBar : Optimism in Action podcast sponsored by Monterey College of Law welcomes Monica White, President and CEO of Food Share Ventura County . Food Share has been feeding the hungry in Ventura County since 1978. It all began when eight friends banded together to provide food to those in need under a bridge in Ventura, CA. The early philanthropic movement started in a family garage, quickly outgrew a donated fire station in Saticoy, and now operates in Oxnard, CA, with three warehouses with a combined 46,000 square feet.White explains that, “Today, staff and volunteers distribute nearly 20 million pounds of food, providing over 16 million meals annually to people in Ventura County through its hunger programs and 175 pantry and program partners. As Ventura County’s regional food bank, Food Share provides food for over 250,000 hungry friends and neighbors annually.”Cohost Jackie Gardina noted that "Food Share distributes millions of pounds of healthy food every year through programs such as the drive-thru food box distributions, Senior Kits (CSFP), and Kids’ Farmers’ Market, as well as through distribution via partner agencies.”As recounted by White, “Hundreds of Food Share volunteers work tirelessly to sort, rescue, purchase, and distribute over a million pounds of food each month. Pantry coordinators from across the county visit our facilities to collect food for their local distributions.”Cohost Mitch Winick pointed out that it is quite amazing that “Food Share turns every dollar donated into at least three nutritious meals for Ventura County families. They work with local partners, grocery stores, farmers, and community supporters who help rescue surplus food that is carefully sorted, stored, and distributed by volunteers and staff.”Although it is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, Food Share owns and operates 46,000 square feet of warehouse space that includes a 1,176 square foot cooler and 1,176 square foot freezer. It also operates 15 trucks that drive more than 100,000 miles a year to gather and distribute food. White points out that as a nonprofit, Food Share is also sustained through donations from corporations, agencies, and individuals. “Rising costs due to inflation affect every part of our mission: food prices, transportation, storage, and even volunteer supplies. This makes it harder for families relying on Food Share to access the necessary meals. With continued support, we can keep serving the growing number of Ventura County neighbors who turn to us each month for a helping hand,” said White.To listen to Monica White’s SideBar season three episode with law deans Jackie Gardina and Mitch Winick, hear previous episodes, read our blog, learn about future guests, and to contact the co-hosts with ideas, comments, or questions, go to www.sidebarmedia.org . To learn more about Food Share of Ventura County, go to https://foodshare.com . To learn more about Monterey College of Law go to www.montereylaw.edu

