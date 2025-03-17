Arrow Security to Host Webinar 'Securing the Future: Best Practices, Trends and Emerging Issues in Educational Security'

Program Brings Together Education Leaders with Top Experts in Law Enforcement and School Security During Time When Schools Face Evolving Security Challenges

SMITHTOWN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arrow Security, the leading school security guard provider in New York State, will be hosting a webinar on Tuesday, March 25th, from 10:00am to 12:30pm to bring together university and K-12 educators and administrators, security personnel, school board members and teachers, with top experts in law enforcement, education and school security to discuss the timely and relevant security topics facing today’s K-12 and higher educational institutions.The webinar, entitled “Securing the Future: Best Practices, Trends and Emerging Issues in Educational Security,” will be moderated by Scott Sturgess, Arrow Security’s Chief Revenue Officer, and will feature valuable insights from industry leaders, including retired FBI agents, experienced Superintendents, and security professionals, as they explore best practices in school safety:• Donna DeSiato, PhD, is the Superintendent of the East Syracuse Minoa Central School District. With a distinguished more than 50-year career in Education, Donna will be speaking about “AI Emergence and Cellphone Bans in Schools: Impacts on Security and Student Safety.”• Vincent Marino, a TAC Consultant and Retired Special Agent with Homeland Security Investigation of the U.S. Secret Service, will present on “Navigating ICE Interactions on School Grounds: Guidelines and Best Practices.”• Jerry Clark, PhD, is Arrow Security’s Senior Vice President of Business Development. Jerry is a Retired Special Agent with the FBI, DEA and NCIS, and he will be discussing “Identifying Behavioral Warning Signs & Preventing Workplace Violence in Schools.”• Amy K. Jerden is a Senior Grants Program Specialist with i-Pro Americas Incorporated and has more than 20 years of K-12 Education Consultancy experience. Amy will be speaking about “Securing Funding for Safer Schools: Grant Writing Best Practices in Educational Security & Emerging Trends in Electronic Security Integration.”• Peter Evans, the Chief Executive Officer of Xtract One, brings more than 25 years of industry experience to the webinar. Peter is an advanced threat detection technology expert and will be presenting on “Enhancing School Safety: Implementing Effective Weapons Detection Systems.”• Nicola Oakie is the Vice President of Netwatch North America. With nearly 30 years of Electronic Security Industry experience, Nicola will be talking about “Creating a Force Multiplier and Cost Reducer in Educational Security.”• William “Bill” Castoro is the Director of Security at Great Neck Public Schools and a Retired New York City Police Officer, where he served in the NYPD Department Office of IT, School Safety Division Operations Center. With both law enforcement and educational setting experience, Bill will be discussing “Building a Smarter & Safer Campus: Establishing a CCTV Security Operations Center for Educational Institutions.”You can register by visiting www.arrowsecurity.com/education-webinar and completing the form."Given the evolving security challenges schools face today, this webinar presents an invaluable opportunity for Arrow Security to convene industry leaders to discuss best practices, emerging trends, and critical issues in educational security," said AJ Caro, CEO of Arrow Security. "I am grateful to the presenters for sharing their expertise and providing insights that will empower educational leaders to strengthen their schools' security frameworks. By attending, participants will gain essential knowledge from top experts on the latest strategies and technologies to ensure the safety of students, teachers, and administrators."About Arrow SecurityFounded in 1985, Arrow Security is one of the largest privately held security guard companies in the United States, servicing New York City, Long Island, New York’s Hudson Valley and Capital District, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Florida. Arrow proudly provides over nine million hours of guard service each year, delivering to their diverse market sectors of clients, a world class safety and security program, coupled with around the clock superior professional service. Arrow Security prides itself on comprehensive training and custom-tailored solutions in the areas of guard services, risk assessment, communication systems, technology and more. However, it is their “We Care” culture, putting their clients, employees and guards first, which sets them apart from others in the security industry. For more information on Arrow Security, please visit www.arrowsecurity.com

