Arrow Security Launches Strategic Program to Provide Access to Specialized Grants to Help Offset Security Expenses

SMITHTOWN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arrow Security, one of the nation’s leading providers of security guard services, is proud to announce its collaboration with i-PRO Americas Inc. (formerly Panasonic Security), a global leader in professional security and public safety solutions, to deliver enhanced camera security systems plus comprehensive grant support services for organizations across key sectors. Since 2023, i-PRO has helped secure over $47 million in funding across 180 grants.Through this strategic alliance, Arrow Security and i-PRO are helping local governments, public safety agencies, courts and correctional facilities, K-12 and higher education institutions, hospitals and healthcare systems, mass transit authorities, and houses of worship secure funding for critical technical and security infrastructure projects.As a trusted security solutions provider, Arrow Security serves as a strategic connector and facilitator in the grant support process. While i-PRO brings deep expertise in security technology and grant research, Arrow Security works directly with client organizations, identifying needs, shaping project ideas, aligning security strategies with real-world funding opportunities, and guiding these private and public entities through the process of designing and implementing impactful security upgrades, including body-worn camera programs, video systems, access control and more.Arrow Security helps public and private sector entities develop security initiatives and enhance and expand measures already in motion. Body-worn cameras have become an essential tool for enhancing transparency, accountability, and safety. These devices provide objective documentation of interactions, helping to de-escalate conflicts, protect personnel, and build trust with the communities they serve. In schools, body-worn cameras can support school resource officers in maintaining a secure environment; in healthcare settings, they help safeguard frontline staff facing rising incidents of aggression. As part of a broader security strategy, body-worn cameras not only deter inappropriate behavior but also provide critical evidence in the event of an incident, supporting both internal investigations and legal proceedings. With the right policies, training, and technology in place, body-worn cameras are a powerful asset in promoting safety and accountability.Tailored Support for Mission-Critical Security ProjectsThe grant initiative is designed to fund specific security and technology investments, including video systems, access control, and integrated security platforms. Clients benefit from direct access to i-PRO’s experienced grant support team, which provides a full suite of services including:• Reviewing federal, state, and foundation funding opportunities• Refining project ideas to meet grant criteria• Aligning proposals with the organization’s long-term security vision• Outlining next steps and application strategiesOne notable success involved a school district facing significant challenges with an aging CCTV system and insufficient access control and coverage across five schools. With support from the i-PRO Grants Office, the district received a comprehensive funding opportunity report tailored to its needs. Guided by this strategic insight, the district applied for and was awarded a grant that allowed them to:• Upgrade and expand video coverage• Implement advanced access control systems• Integrate security systems into a unified IT platform“Federal and state grants are a critical part of the funding landscape for nearly every public sector agency, yet many of these organizations are either understaffed or lack the experience needed to navigate complex grant programs,” said AJ Caro, CEO of Arrow Security. “Through our alliance with i-PRO, we’re not just helping organizations identify funding opportunities. We’re actively supporting them in developing strong project ideas and expanding technology-rich initiatives that enhance safety, modernize infrastructure, and increase their ability to serve their communities.”For more information on grant funding opportunities please email info@arrowsecurity.com.About Arrow SecurityFounded in 1985, Arrow Security is one of the largest privately held security guard companies in the United States. Arrow proudly provides over nine million hours of guard service each year, delivering to their diverse market sectors of clients, a world class safety and security program, coupled with around the clock superior professional service. Arrow Security prides itself on comprehensive training and custom-tailored solutions in the areas of guard services, risk assessment, communication systems, technology and more. However, it is their “We Care” culture, putting their clients, employees and guards first, which sets them apart from others in the security industry. For more information on Arrow Security, please visit www.arrowsecurity.com About i-PROi-PRO Co., Ltd., formerly a division of Panasonic, is a leading global manufacturer of edge computing cameras for security, safety, and medical applications. With over 60 years of expertise in high-quality and reliable hardware, the company now pioneers the transformation of video data into practical applications. i-PRO products are designed for flexible customization and integration to meet the specific needs of any use case. We are committed to the ethical and responsible use of AI and cybersecurity for data integrity, and provide our partners, customers and users with innovative and sustainable technologies. i-PRO joined the United Nations Global Compact in 2023. All company, product, and service names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.Since its inception in 2013, the i-Pro Grants Program has awarded more than 180 grants totaling $47.7 million, enabling organizations to modernize and strengthen their safety operations with innovative security technology.

