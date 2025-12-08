Arrow Security Adds Douglas Brownlie as Regional Vice President of Operations Mid Atlantic

Douglas Brownlie has been named as Regional Vice President of Operations Mid Atlantic at Arrow Security

Brings More Than Two Decades of Distinguished Law Enforcement, Security and Safety Management Experience

His [Douglas'] proven track record in law enforcement, school safety and community service aligns perfectly with our mission and the standards we set for our organization. ” — AJ Caro, CEO of Arrow Security

UNION, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arrow Security, one of the nation’s leading providers of physical security solutions, is excited to announce the addition of Douglas Brownlie as the company’s Regional Vice President of Operations Mid Atlantic.In this new leadership role, Douglas will lead and oversee security operations across New Jersey and Pennsylvania, driving operational excellence, ensuring the highest standards of safety and security, and implementing strategic initiatives to support business growth.Douglas brings more than two decades of distinguished law enforcement, security, and safety management experience to the role, joining Arrow Security following his tenure as Director of Safety and Security and Safety and Loss Prevention Manager for Johanna Foods, Inc. (November 2022–October 2025), and his role as Security Liaison for Watchung Hills Regional High School (September 2021–November 2022), where he oversaw daily security operations and implemented safety programs for more than 1,900 students and staff. His extensive law enforcement career includes service with the Raritan Borough Police Department from 1996 to 2003, advancing from Patrolman to Detective, followed by 18 years with the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office. There, he held numerous leadership positions, including Detective Sergeant, Detective Lieutenant, and Commander, overseeing major units such as Special Investigations, Computer Crimes, Counter Terrorism, Organized Crime and Narcotics, Arson Investigations, and Fugitive Investigations. Douglas’s comprehensive expertise in public safety, investigations, threat management, and security operations strengthens Arrow Security’s mission to deliver industry-leading protection and risk mitigation services in the Mid Atlantic region.In addition to his professional accomplishments, Douglas is deeply committed to serving his community through extensive volunteer involvement. He currently serves as Treasurer for the Hunterdon Central Wrestling Booster Club and previously held multiple leadership roles with the Flemington Wrestling Association, including President and Facilities Assistant. Douglas’ long-time support of local youth sports extends to volunteering with the Flemington Devils Lacrosse program and serving as an Assistant Coach for the Flemington Falcons Football team. His dedication to public service also extends to emergency response, having served as a Volunteer Firefighter with Hillsborough Volunteer Fire Company #3. Douglas’ long-standing commitment to community engagement reflects the values and service-driven mindset he brings to Arrow Security.“I am honored to join Arrow Security and contribute to an organization that sets such a high standard for professionalism, preparedness, and community-focused service,” said Brownlie. “Throughout my career, I’ve been dedicated to building safer environments, supporting strong teams, and protecting the people we serve. I look forward to bringing that same commitment to Arrow Security and working alongside our CEO AJ Caro and our team that shares my passion for safety, leadership, and integrity.”AJ Caro, CEO of Arrow Security added “Douglas brings an exceptional depth of experience and leadership to Arrow Security. His proven track record in law enforcement, school safety and community service aligns perfectly with our mission and the standards we set for our organization. We are proud to welcome Douglas to the Arrow Security family and are confident that his expertise will further strengthen our commitment to providing the highest level of protection and service to our clients in the Mid Atlantic.”About Arrow SecurityFounded in 1985, Arrow Security stands among the nation’s largest privately held security guard providers. Each year, Arrow delivers more than nine million hours of protective service across a broad range of industries, offering clients a world-class safety and security program supported by consistent, responsive, and professional service around the clock. With a focus on excellence and reliability, Arrow provides comprehensive training programs and fully customized solutions that address every aspect of security, from guard services and risk assessment to advanced communication systems and technology integration. What truly distinguishes Arrow Security is its enduring “We Care” culture, a people-first philosophy that places clients, employees, and security professionals at the heart of everything the company does. For more information, visit www.arrowsecurity.com

