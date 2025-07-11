Arrow Security Adds Mary McPhail as Chief Marketing Officer, Bringing More than 20 Years of Experience

Mary McPhail has been hired as Chief Marketing Officer for Arrow Security.

New Appointment to Align Company’s Marketing and Business Objectives

Mary jumped right in as the visionary marketer we have been looking for at Arrow Security to shape the future of our company” — AJ Caro, CEO of Arrow Security

SMITHTOWN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arrow Security is pleased to announce the addition of Mary McPhail as the company’s Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), where she will be responsible for leading Arrow Security’s comprehensive marketing efforts in alignment with the company’s strategic goals.As CMO, Mary’s role will include developing and executing data-driven marketing strategies, overseeing brand management, and ensuring consistent and compelling messaging across all platforms. Mary will direct digital marketing initiatives while also conducting market research to identify trends and opportunities. She will lead and mentor a dynamic marketing team, fostering a culture of creativity, collaboration, and accountability. In addition, Mary will manage the marketing budget, collaborate with cross-functional teams to enhance customer experience, and work closely with both the sales and executive leadership teams to drive lead generation and align marketing efforts with overall business objectives.Mary comes to Arrow with more than 20 years of leadership and marketing experience. Before joining the team, Mary most recently served as Regional Marketing Manager and Sales Support for New American Funding, where she demonstrated her skill sets in social media advertising, brand strategy, building and managing business and customer relationships, marketing operations, sales processes and strategic communications.Mary has also served as Regional Marketing Director for Cardinal Financial Company, Marketing Director for Contour Mortgage Corporation, Mid-Island Mortgage Corp., and Vanguard Funding, and Chief Marketing Officer for Lend America.“Mary jumped right in as the visionary marketer we have been looking for at Arrow Security to shape the future of our company,” said AJ Caro, CEO of Arrow Security. “Her years of marketing experience and creating brand experiences in fast-paced environments, her passion for innovation and her track record of proven results will serve us well in driving growth and setting us apart in a competitive marketplace as one of the nation’s leading security industry companies.”“I’m thrilled to join Arrow Security, a company with a long-standing reputation for excellence in protecting people and property,” said Mary McPhail. “As Chief Marketing Officer, I look forward to amplifying the Arrow brand, expanding our national presence, and bringing innovative strategies to support our mission of delivering exceptional service and safety to our clients and communities.”About Arrow SecurityFounded in 1985, Arrow Security is one of the largest privately held security guard companies in the United States, servicing Long Island, New York City, New York’s Hudson Valley and Capital District, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Florida. Arrow proudly provides over nine million hours of guard service each year, delivering to their diverse market sectors of clients, a world class safety and security program, coupled with around the clock superior professional service. Arrow Security prides itself on comprehensive training and custom-tailored solutions in the areas of guard services, risk assessment, communication systems, technology and more. However, it is their “We Care” culture, putting their clients, employees and guards first, which sets them apart from others in the security industry. For more information on Arrow Security, please visit www.arrowsecurity.com

