Partnerize Appoints Vanja Wilson as Vice President and General Manager for APAC

Wilson’s Leadership Poised to Accelerate Partnerize’s Breakout Success in the Region

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Partnerize, the leader in partnership automation, has appointed Vanja Wilson as Vice President and General Manager for APAC. This appointment reflects the momentum of the region and supports Partnerize’s growth trajectory as it continues to expand in APAC. Wilson is based in Sydney, leading Partnerize's strategic efforts to drive regional channel growth and investment.Wilson has over 10 years of experience in the affiliate marketing and partnership industry, with expertise in consultative sales and client services. Her leadership is critical as Partnerize continues expanding its footprint in APAC, with regional customers accelerating growth in 2024. Wilson also joins the ranks of a small but growing number of senior female leaders in the region’s affiliate industry—further underscoring Partnerize’s dedication to fostering diverse and effective leadership.Throughout Wilson’s career, she has demonstrated a growth mindset and resilience—traits that have positioned her to drive growth and profitability for the company and its clients in the region. More broadly, the region has shown similar signs of leadership strength and momentum, with local leaders Nell Nakkan and Georgia Hudson both being awarded the Global President’s Award for their tenacity, leadership, and strength throughout 2024.“Vanja’s leadership, strategic vision, and deep industry expertise have been instrumental in accelerating our momentum in APAC,” said Matt Gilbert, CEO of Partnerize. “Having dedicated leadership on the ground strengthens our ability to drive growth and deliver value to our clients and partners in the region.”Partnerize continues to expand its presence worldwide, focusing on delivering category-advancing technology and services that help marketers deliver profitable growth incremental to their current marketing mix.About PartnerizePartnerize is the leader in partnership automation. The Partnerize platform is the only of its kind to deliver a fully integrated, comprehensive suite of discovery, recruitment, optimization, payment, brand safety, and fraud prevention capabilities for marketers seeking a high-transparency, scalable solution to alleviate pressure on their unit economics due to over-dependence on primary sales and marketing channels. Supported by unrivaled service, including the category’s only in-house Agency support, Partnerize gives you control of the entire partnership marketing lifecycle—all on a single platform. Headquartered in New York City, Partnerize retains offices in Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, please visit https://www.partnerize.com

