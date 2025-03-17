22 women and 5 young women are to be honored at the annual Women of Achievement Awards on March 19, 2025

The Women of Achievement Awards in the Grand Ballroom at the Omni William Penn Hotel in 2024

Cribs for Kids to host the 18th annual Women of Achievement Awards in celebration of Women's History Month in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pittsburgh, Pa: The 18th annual Women of Achievement Awards, hosted by Kym Gable Anchor/Reporter at CBS Pittsburgh (KDKA-TV), celebrates Women's History Month in Pittsburgh and highlights the achievements of successful, prominent women from the region. Cribs for Kids will honor 22 Women of Achievement and 5 Junior Women of Achievement at this year's Women of Achievement event. They will also award the Laura Ditka Award for Advocacy and Service and the national Making a Difference Award. The Laura Ditka Award for Advocacy and Service honors a woman that has dedicated her time to advocating for women and children. The National Making a Difference Award celebrates women who have spent their lives and careers serving others.WOMEN OF ACHIEVEMENT CLASS OF 20251. Lynn M. Banaszak: The Caileigh Lynn McDowell Foundation2. Jenna Bosi, BA, MSW, MBA, DSW: 412 Foster Project3. Diana P. Byas: UPMC Health Plan Maternity Baby Steps Program4. Caroline Fitzgerald: GOALS5. Natalie Gentile, MD: Direct Care Physicians of Pittsburgh and Rebel Wellness6. Diane Gross: University of Pittsburgh (Retired)7. Jeaonna Cienne Hodges: The Birth Circle Magee Women’s Hospital and Divin Geri Endijen8. Denele Hughson: Grow Pittsburgh9. Jacqueline Kaiser: South Side Community Council, President10. Amber Kolesar, PhD, RN, CNE, CCRN: Duquesne University School of Nursing11. Michele McGough: solutions4networks12. Maribeth McLaughlin, MPM, BSN, RN: UPMC13. Lee Ann Munger: United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania14. Tina Reczek: Pitt Ohio15. Rebecca Ross Haywood: PNC Financial Service Corp.16. Dianne Shenk: Dylamato’s Market17. Darla Sherlock, CD, CLC: Beverly’s PGH18. Carmella Stamm, RICP: Blueprint Financial Partners19. Sandahl Taylor: Connecting Hearts Changing Lives Foundation20. Tracey Vogel, MD: Allegheny Health Network / The Empowerment Equation LLC21. Laura Ditka Award for Advocacy & Service - AJ Jefferson: Homeless Children’s Education Fund22. National Woman of Achievement: Making A Difference Award - Nancy Cowles: Kids In Danger (formerly)Junior Women of Achievement Honorees1. Giavonna Barone: Senior Smiles2. Laila King: Pittsburgh Creative and Performing Arts 6-123. Braylee Ann Neal: Buddy Bags4. Caroline Praveen: Fluency Forward Foundation5. Prachi Chetlur: Women Power: Impact"We are honored to recognize these renowned women who are changing their communities and Pittsburgh. Their work and efforts inspire all those who encounter them, and we thank them for all they have accomplished. We would also like to thank the volunteers, staff, sponsors, attendees, and all those who have helped make this event possible," said Judith A. Bannon, Founder, and CEO of Cribs for Kids.The awards ceremony will take place on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, from 6:00-9:00 pm at The Omni William Penn Hotel Grand Ballroom. In addition to the awards ceremony, the event will feature a networking cocktail hour, a sit-down dinner, and a silent auction. This year's Women of Achievement Awards title sponsors are PNC, UPMC, and Pittsburgh Regional Transit.All proceeds from the awards ceremony will benefit Cribs for Kids.About the Women of Achievement Awards - Founded in 2002 by Bonnie DeCarlo and JoAnn Forrester, the Women of Achievement Awards is an event honoring Western Pennsylvania’s most outstanding women who have demonstrated a commitment to the betterment of their communities, excellence in their professional fields or outstanding accomplishments for the advancement of women. The annual awards ceremony raises funds for Cribs for Kids.About Cribs for Kids - Cribs for Kids is a national infant safe-sleep education program that helps to reduce the risk of injury and death of infants due to accidental suffocation, asphyxia, or undetermined causes in unsafe sleeping environments. Since 1998, Cribs for Kids has been making an impact on reducing the rate of infant sleep-related deaths by educating parents and caregivers on the importance of practicing safe sleep and providing portable cribs to families who otherwise cannot afford a safe place for their babies to sleep. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Cribs for Kids currently has over 2,000 partners throughout the United States implementing infant safe-sleep programs in their communities.Note to Editors: Any imagery of sleeping infants accompanying this story must adhere to the American Academy of Pediatrics Safe Sleep Recommendations. For examples of safe sleep imagery, visit our Safe Sleep Lifestyle Photo Album on Flickr or review our Safe Sleep Photography Guidelines on our website.

