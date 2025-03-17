Preliminary Agenda Announced For 2025 International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo

Produced by Ethanol Producer Magazine and organized by BBI International

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ethanol Producer Magazine announced this week the preliminary agenda for the 2025 International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo (FEW) taking place June 9-11, 2025 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.This year’s agenda includes three co-located events: Sustainable Fuels Summit, Carbon Capture & Storage Summit, and the annual pre-conference event, Ethanol 101.“As the ethanol industry continues to innovate and improve efficiencies, the FEW remains one of the most important events for driving progress. This year’s agenda is focused on equipping producers with the knowledge and strategies needed to optimize operations and enhance production. In addition to ethanol production, management, and product diversification, the agenda will cover advancements in carbon capture and storage, biodiesel and renewable diesel production, and sustainable aviation fuel,” says John Nelson, chief operating officer at BBI International. “Ethanol 101 will also provide a key educational opportunity for newcomers to the industry. Now more than ever, collaboration and innovation are essential, and we’re excited to bring industry together in Omaha for what promises to be an impactful event.”The program includes nearly 170 presentations across multiple consecutive tracks, including:Production and Operations: Biological and Mechanical Processes, Plant ControlLeadership and Financial ManagementCoproducts and Product DiversificationCarbon Capture and StorageSustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF)To view the online agenda for the FEW and all other co-located events, click HERE About Ethanol Producer MagazineNow in its 31st year of continuous publication, Ethanol Producer Magazine is the ethanol industry’s premier trade journal. With its commitment to editorial excellence, high-quality print production and distribution, it is widely recognized as the business-to-business publication throughout the global ethanol industry. With compelling profiles, insightful news and commentary and engaging features on plant optimization, research, science, technology, equipment, environmental health and safety, compliance, marketing, policy and industry events, Ethanol Producer Magazine is the magazine ethanol producers turn to.About BBI InternationalBBI International is the world’s leading provider of acclaimed events and highly informative trade magazines within the energy sector. Our portfolio boasts a diverse range of industry-focused conferences and expos, including the renowned International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo, the largest and longest-running ethanol conference in the world. Alongside this flagship event, we own and operate key summits such as the UAS Summit & Expo, International Biomass Conference & Expo, Sustainable Fuels Summit: SAF, Renewable Diesel & Biodiesel, North American SAF Conference & Expo and Carbon Capture & Storage Summit, as well as a series of influential regional events.Our publishing arm extends our expertise into print and online content, with a collection of industry-defining magazines including Ethanol Producer Magazine, Biomass Magazine, Pellet Mill Magazine, Biodiesel Magazine, UAS Magazine, SAF Magazine, and Carbon Capture Magazine. These publications, together with an array of ancillary products including maps, directories, e-newsletters, and other digital resources, underscore our commitment to providing comprehensive, up-to-date information and insights to professionals in the bioenergy sectors, including ethanol, biomass, pellets, biogas, RNG, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), biodiesel & renewable diesel and as well as the UAS industry, which focuses on unmanned aerial systems.At BBI International, our mission is to connect, inform, and advance the bio-energy and unmanned aerial systems industries, driving growth and fostering innovation in these critical sectors of the global economy.

